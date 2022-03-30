 clock menu more-arrow no yes

John Morrison vs. Taya Valkyrie booked in dirty dishes match

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
Taya Valkyrie’s Instagram

When marital strife goes beyond its bounds between wrestlers, there is only one way to settle it. In the ring!

That’s exactly what John Morrison and Taya Valkyrie chose to do. The husband and wife duo are booked for a dirty dishes match at the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow in Dallas, TX on March 31.

It all started when Taya called out Morrison on social media for his inability to load and unload the dishwasher. He also has a propensity to leave cupboard doors open. Taya took it one step further for a super secret spy video catching Morrison in the act.

Morrison antagonized his mate putting dish duty on her shoulders.

One thing led to another, and the dirty dishes match was booked. Let the trash-talk commence. Taya is fighting for all the wives and partners on maid duty.

Morrison may not be helpful with dishes, but he’s not all bad. Johnny Drip Drip offered a practical use for his drip stick.

Morrison won’t be taking it easy on Taya, however, his confidence is so strong that he upped the ante to loser does dishes for life.

Johnny and Taya have fought before in the squared circle for a match-rimony match as newlyweds. When Morrison had control toward victory, Taya claimed she was pregnant to prevent losing. After Morrison kissed his beloved, she repaid him with a low blow and roll-up to steal the win.

Isn’t professional wrestling great?

The Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow will be available for viewing through Fite TV.

