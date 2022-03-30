John Morrison vs. Taya Valkyrie booked in dirty dishes match

When marital strife goes beyond its bounds between wrestlers, there is only one way to settle it. In the ring!

That’s exactly what John Morrison and Taya Valkyrie chose to do. The husband and wife duo are booked for a dirty dishes match at the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow in Dallas, TX on March 31.

It all started when Taya called out Morrison on social media for his inability to load and unload the dishwasher. He also has a propensity to leave cupboard doors open. Taya took it one step further for a super secret spy video catching Morrison in the act.

Morrison antagonized his mate putting dish duty on her shoulders.

The most beautiful dish fairy in the world you #QuitBitchinStartDishin’ https://t.co/3LiORyITFW — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) March 29, 2022

One thing led to another, and the dirty dishes match was booked. Let the trash-talk commence. Taya is fighting for all the wives and partners on maid duty.

I was over it…so now we settle it in the ring. You’re getting your ass kicked @TheRealMorrison!! This match is for all the wives and partners out there!! We aren’t your maids!!! https://t.co/Ce5TaH7PZs — TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) March 29, 2022

Morrison may not be helpful with dishes, but he’s not all bad. Johnny Drip Drip offered a practical use for his drip stick.

After I destroy @thetayavalkyrie at the super show, maybe if she’s cool I’ll let her use some of my drip sticks to moisten up them dishes before she sponges them off https://t.co/OIaZSXf7hS — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) March 29, 2022

Morrison won’t be taking it easy on Taya, however, his confidence is so strong that he upped the ante to loser does dishes for life.

Ok you want it? You got it how bout the loser does the winners dishes for life?!? You know how much I respect your skills in the ring… which means I’m not gonna take it easy on you. Soon as that bell rings you go from being my wife to my opponent

Thursday 3/21/22 9pm pic.twitter.com/qc4ROLy5KQ — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) March 29, 2022

Johnny and Taya have fought before in the squared circle for a match-rimony match as newlyweds. When Morrison had control toward victory, Taya claimed she was pregnant to prevent losing. After Morrison kissed his beloved, she repaid him with a low blow and roll-up to steal the win.

Isn’t professional wrestling great?

The Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow will be available for viewing through Fite TV.