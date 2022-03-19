Toni Storm launches OnlyFans, instantly makes a boatload of money

In late December last year, Toni Storm requested her release from WWE. Said request was granted, and the past few months have presumably been spent getting through a standard 90 day no-compete clause.

If so, she’ll be able to sign with a new promotion very soon and we should know more about her future in pro wrestling in the very near future.

In the meantime, she’s decided to stay busy, not to mention take advantage of not being under the rules of a strict promotion like WWE, by launching an OnlyFans. Her page went live earlier today and, in roughly six hours, she’s already made well over $20,000.

That’s based on the fact that she’s made one post and it has, as of this writing at least, nearly 1400 “likes.” That’s just the number of folks actually liking the post, and not even indicative of the total number of subscribers she has amassed. She’s currently charging $19.99 per month for a subscription.

Not bad if you can get it!