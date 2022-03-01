Moxley lines up two matches to kick of WrestleMania weekend

AEW doesn’t run shows around WrestleMania, but pretty much every other wrestling company in North America does, and several AEW wrestlers work those shows.

One of the biggest names taking part is Jon Moxley. Seeing as Game Changer Wrestling is going to have one of the biggest non-WWE presences in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex from Mar. 31 - April 3, and Mox is the reigning GCW World champ, that’s not a huge surprise.

He’s not limited himself to a title defense, though. We do have confirmation that will be against AJ Gray at the first of two Joey Janela’s Spring Break shows on Thursday the 31st. It’s also been announced Mox will be returning to Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8. He’ll be looking to run his record in the MMA-hybrid promotion to 3-1 (to date, he’s beaten Chris Dickinson & Davey Boy Smith Jr, and lost to Barnett) when he takes on another ex-WWE Superstar...

THROW EM UP FOR MOXLEY VS. BIFF BUSICK!

Busick wanted to enter Bloodsport at the top of the pyramid and Moxley is there to see him crash and burn.



A mat clinician takes on a human tsunami.



Jon Moxley takes on Biff Busick at Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport 8



Tix - https://t.co/RkdYOjL2KC pic.twitter.com/JPnfxujwQ4 — (@JoshLBarnett) March 1, 2022

Busick was known as Oney Lorcan during his time with the ‘E, and his frenzied strong-style approach to matches should make his battle with Mox must see.

It also makes for a very interesting day for Renee Paquette’s husband. Bloodsport has a 3pm CT belltime on Mar. 31. Spring Break Part One is that night at 8pm. What kind of shape is he going to be in for his match with Gray? Will that be used to protect him as he drops the GCW strap?

Let us know what you think, scripted fight fans, and here’s a look at the big matches announced for these shows during The Collective —which will all stream on Fite.

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8 (Thurs., Mar. 31 at 3pm CT)

- Minoru Suzuki vs. Chris Dickinson

- Jon Moxley vs. Biff Busick

- Also Announced: Josh Barnett, Tim Thatcher, John Hennigan, Marina Shafir & Jonah

Joey Janela’s Spring Break Part One (Thurs., Mar. 31 at 8pm CT)