GCW signs Nick Gage to its ‘first & likely last contract’

Nick Gage just won the GCW Tag Team championship with Matt Tremont. How he won it tells you a lot about what the 41 year old means to Game Changer Wrestling — as a surprise main eventer on the biggest show in company history.

The idea that the upstart promotion’s Hammerstein Ballroom debut, The WRLD on GCW, would happen without the King of Ultraviolence was so surprising GCW used it as an angle. Gage hadn’t wrestling since shortly after dropping the World title to Jon Moxley in October, but they still needed a storyline explanation for why someone who’s been so integral to the company’s rise wouldn’t be on the show.

In the end, he was there. And now GCW owner Brett Lauderdale is making sure he’ll be there for the foreseeable future.

This is the first & likely the last contract GCW will ever offer.



Nick has earned the right to finish his career on his terms w/ dignity & a focus on the future he deserves. I'm proud GCW can give him that.



For the hard work, sacrifice & loyalty over 23+ years,



MDK ALL FN DAY! pic.twitter.com/SMRsYbPfEo — brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) February 8, 2022

The move is unusual for GCW — Game Changer is known for a lot of things, but chief among them are intriguing match-ups featuring wrestlers fans never expected to see work together, like Gage’s feud with Matt “Zack Ryder” Cardona that fueled the company’s 2021 rise. That’s why Lauderdale is making it clear this is not the new norm.

He also told Fightful the deal will allow Gage to work at a reduced schedule, which after years of MDK all f’n day is necessary:

“This is a major milestone moment for both Nick and GCW. I have always been against the idea of contracts in GCW but there are exceptions to every rule. “From day one, Nick has put his body, and literally his life on the line for the fans inside the squared circle. He deserves, and has earned the right to be rewarded for 20+ years of hard work and sacrifice. “This historic contract will do just that, allowing him to continue his in-ring career at a pace that is beneficial to his health, while beginning to focus on opportunities that take him towards the next phase of his career. “GCW would not have achieved the level of success it has without Nick F’N Gage, and we are proud to be able to say that GCW will remain Nick’s home for the rest of his career.”

Gage has seen a rise in popularity similar to GCW’s over the past several years. A widely publicized, nearly tragic bout with David Arquette was followed by an episode of VICE’s Dark Side of the Ring dedicated to how he overcame addiction & a criminal record to become a belove indie wrestler. A controversial nationally televised match with Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite last year helped promote not only Gage, but his work in GCW.

Work they’ll now be able to continue to do for the rest of his career.