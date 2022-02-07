Killer Kross joins EC3 & Adam Scherr for Control Your Narrative’s first live shows

To this point, EC3’s Control Your Narrative brand has focused on delivering a cinematic pro wrestling experience — like they did with last fall’s Free The Narrative II: The Monster In Us All show that brought Adam “The Titan” Scherr (fka WWE’s Braun Strowman) into the fold.

In 2022, they’ll be branching out. They’ll be doing two live shows in the coming months, and welcoming another WWE exile onto the team. Killer Kross will be there when EC3, Titan, and the gang roll into Orlando and Dallas this March. It also sounds like they’ll be bringing the cinematic elements — and not-so-thinly veiled references to the business of pro wrestling — from their streaming shows with them to The Awakening.

Control Your Narrative (CYN) has found its “purpose” and is proud to announce “Awakening: Live”, a series of live events featuring combative PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING action and the real stories of those who choose to fight. Headlined by “The Titan” Adam Scherr, ec3, the newly recruited Killer Kross, and other top names in the field of “sports and entertainment,” “CYN Awakening: Live” is a live event under the guise of a “traditional wrestling show” that will be everything but “traditional.” “CYN Awakening: Live” will offer a unique, interactive experience, where fans can not only meet and greet their favorite stars but watch them do what these world-class competitors do best. FIGHT. “What started as a fight against myself, grew into an idea. It became a movement, and has now manifested itself into an experience that can change the fans, the performers, and “the industry” says ‘ec3’ (me.) “Get your tickets now and do not miss this. RISE UP and be the first in leading the charge.” - “The Titan” Adam Scherr CYN Awakening has announced two FIGHT locations with tickets available NOW via www.controlyournarrative.co • 3-05-22 Orlando, FL (The Tin Roof at Icon Park) • 3-31-22 Dallas, TX (Gilley’s at the Southside Music Hall) CYN Awakening: Live will soon be announcing other names that are bold enough to accept this great challenge. In addition to an immersive fan experience, realistic wrestling action, original cinematography, and music, Awakening: Dallas will include a panel of nostalgic “Legends” who will be making an announcement that can very well change the course of wrestling consumption forever. There is a door at “CYN: Awakening” but it is not forbidden. If one wants to enter, all they have to do is “knock.”

Interested?