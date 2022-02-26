X-Pac tried to retire, got a WrestleMania week match with Joey Janela instead

The main event of Game Changer Wrestling’s Welcome to Heartbreak show last night (Feb. 25) in Los Angeles saw Sean “X-Pac” Waltman & Joey Janela defeat Matt Cardona & Brian Myers.

It was a set-up at GCW’s big Hammerstein Ballroom show, The WRLD on GCW, last month. It was also big deal for the 49 year old WWE’s Hall of Fame, something he got his knee surgery repaired in order to be able to do. All involved put a lot into the build. Cardona even torched the 1-2-3 Kid figure he’s been chasing forever (and probably spent a grand on) to sell the match.

People are asking if I really set a Hasbro 123 Kid on fire…



Yes, I did…



WATCH!!!pic.twitter.com/fdP4YyLToY — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) February 25, 2022

Pac looked great in his first match in almost three years...

Then, having accomplished his goal — and struck a blow for toy collectors everywhere in the process - Waltman delivered a post-match speech where he told the audience, “I’ll be the first to call it, this was my last match.” With a hug from his tag partner, Pac was ready to ride off into the sunset*. Then that no good son of a bitch Joey Janela superkicked him like he was Marty Jannetty.

In what has become a dangerous GCW tradition, some fans then threw beer cans and whatever else they could get their hands on in the ring at the Bad Boy...

... and one big match for The Collective looks set. It wasn’t the only one, though. Earlier in the show, AJ Gray called out GCW World champ Jon Moxley. Gray won the “Grab The Brass Ring” ladder match for a title shot at Hammerstein, and he’s using that at Spring Break (it’ll probably have to Fri., April 1’s second Spring Break show. Mox is booked for Bloodsport the afternoon of Thurs., Mar. 31, which takes place hours before the Spring Break night one).

Cardona also interrupted a Chris Dickinson promo last night, so they could be next for another. And The Briscoes will get a chance to reclaim the GCW Tag belts from Nick Gage & Matt Tremont at one of the shows in Dallas. Their main event at The WRLD on GCW was cut short due to PPV time constraints.

Here’s a look at everything Game Changer has planned for their ‘Mania week festival:

It’s a lot of indie wrestling. We’ll see what else they set-up at tonight’s LA show, The Coldest Winter.