EC3 has announced that he and Adam Scherr (fka Braun Strowman) are launching a new wrestling promotion named CYN, and an announcement about a TV deal is coming soon:

EC3, Adam Scherr to LAUNCH NEW WRESTLING COMPANY!⁣⁣

TV DEAL announcement IMMINENT!⁣⁣

CYN: Live⁣

3/5 ORLANDO, FL ⁣

3/31 Dallas, TX (TV SPECIAL!)⁣⁣

“Now that I have your attention, here’s the truth.” - ec3⁣⁣

EC3 has been creating content via the “Control Your Narrative” brand for a while now, and Scherr joined the project following his release from WWE. The above statement declares that “a proper platform and a network distribution” has been achieved for CYN.

In addition to the statement issued above, EC3 tweeted the following:

“At CYN there is no corporate hierarchy. There are no investors wanting to use the sport just to profit. There are no contracts, agendas. There is only passion to create.⁣⁣” “This company will be bigger than one person. I promise my undying effort to create a platform for wrestlers to do what they love and freedom they crave. For fans to have an unforgettable LIVE experience with an engaging TV presentation. ⁣⁣ CYN is my purpose.”

The first two CYN shows announced are set to take place on March 5 at the Tin Roof in Orlando, Florida, and on March 31 at Southside Music Hall at Gilley’s in Dallas, Texas. The latter show takes place during WrestleMania week and will feature Killer Kross.

Other talent listed for CYN shows include Matt Cardona, Matt Sydal, Moose, Marina Shafir, and more.

