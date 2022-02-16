The Hardy Boyz ‘final run’ starts with nZo & Caz XL, the Major Bros

Jeff Hardy’s non-compete with WWE ends on Mar. 9, 2022. While most fans expect him to show up in AEW sometime after that, despite his brother Matt’s erratic behavior, Dynamite may not be his first stop.

The boys from Cameron, North Carolina already have some other gigs lined up for March. They’ll be taking on some fellow ex-WWE Superstars as they kick off what they’re calling “the final run of their careers.”

First up are former Edge-heads Matt Cardona & Brian Meyers, aka the Major Figures (fka the Major Brothers). Matt & Jeff will take them on Sun., Mar. 13 in Albany for Big Time Wrestling.

They even cut a promo about it!

A couple weeks later, they’ll tangle with nZo & Caz XL. The former Enzo Amore & Big Cass (who goes by W. Morrissey in Impact) get the Hardys on Northeast Wrestling’s Mar. 27 show in Danbury, Connecticut.

Sound like a good way to start a “final run”?