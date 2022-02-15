A Hit Row reunion is coming to the indies

For the first time since they were surprisingly released by WWE over the course of a couple weeks last November, all four members of Hit Row are booked for the same gig next month.

Shane “Swerve” Strickland (fka Isaiah “Swerve” Scott), AJ Francis (Top Dolla), Tehuti Miles (Ashante Thee Adonis), and Briana Brandy (B-Fab) will reunite for MCW Pro Wrestling’s Spring Fever show in Parkville, Maryland on Sat., Mar. 19.

The quartet came together in NXT, helping Swerve become North American champion and getting over with the Performance Center crowd in the process. They were called up to SmackDown and seemed primed for a big main roster push, then were unceremoniously released in the midst of it.

Their non-competes recently ended, and Strickland returned to the independent scene by himself at last weekend’s Defy show in his home state of Washington. Now he’s getting band back together in the state where Francis and Miles played college football.

Dig it?