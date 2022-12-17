PWG (Pro Wrestling Guerrilla) is gearing up for the Battle of Los Angeles 2023 tournament on the 7th and 8th of January. Participants were previously announced with talent from AAA, AEW, DragonGate, Impact, MLW, and NJPW. Now, PWG has released the first round pairings. Among the contests is a fascinating husband versus wife matchup.

Before we get to the first round contests, there is a minor note to address. “Speedball” Mike Bailey is unable to appear on January 7, so PWG added another wrestler and gave Bailey a bye to compete later in the BOLA tournament on January 8. The eighteenth competitor will be SB KENTo from DragonGate.

PWG Battle of Los Angeles matches for Night 1 include:

Bandido vs. Black Taurus vs. Hijo del Vikingo

Titus Alexander vs. Daniel Garcia

Michael Oku vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Jordynne Grace vs. Jonathan Gresham

Aramis vs. Shun Skywalker

Alex Shelley vs. Masha Slamovich

SB KENTo vs. Lio Rush

Latigo vs. Komander

The winner of the BOLA tournament will earn a title shot for the PWG World Championship, which is currently held by Daniel Garcia.

The bout that pops off the page for me is Grace versus Gresham. Not only is there the dynamic of marriage between the two, but it is also a bout of high-class competitors. Grace is the current Impact Knockouts champion, and Gresham is a former ROH world champion. They’ve actually wrestled each other once before with Grace earning the victory in 2017. This time around, Grace is concerned.

How on earth am I going to beat #10 in the PWI Top 500?! https://t.co/9WmO0n4Qzu — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) December 15, 2022

The three-way luchador bout is going to be lit between Bandido, Black Taurus, and Hijo del Vikingo. That is a first-time three-way, as far as I can tell. It should also provide motivation for others to step up their game if they want to steal the show, because that lucha libre contest should be tough to beat.

What’s your take on the PWG Battle of Los Angeles tournament matches for Night 1?