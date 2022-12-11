PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2023 tournament field includes AEW, NJPW, Impact, MLW, AAA wrestlers

PWG (Pro Wrestling Guerrilla) is bringing back the Battle of Los Angeles tournament. BOLA is a prestigious competition on the independent scene that has crowned many breakout stars. The field for 2023 is stacked with current and former champions of top promotions.

The list of talent has wrestlers currently signed to AAA, AEW, DragonGate, Impact, MLW, and NJPW. Current championships or arguably their top career title are included:

Michael Oku (former RevPro undisputed British cruiserweight champion)

Shun Skywalker (MLW world middleweight champion)

Masha Slamovich

”Speedball” Mike Bailey (former Impact X-Division champion)

Komander

Alex Shelley (NJPW Strong openweight tag team champion)

Jonathan Gresham (former ROH world champion)

Aramis

Titus Alexander

Jordynne Grace (Impact Knockouts champion)

Lio Rush (former MLW world middleweight champion)

Black Taurus (former AAA Latin American champion)

Latigo

Daniel Garcia (former ROH Pure champion)

Bandido (former ROH world champion)

Konosuke Takeshita (former DDT Pro Wrestling KO-D openweight champion)

Hijo del Vikingo (AAA mega champion)

If you’re counting, that makes 17 participants. It is unclear how PWG intends to shake out the tournament evenly. The winner earns a shot at the PWG World Championship, currently held by Daniel Garcia.

Past BOLA winners include Chris Bosh (not the NBA player), Davey Richards, CIMA, Low Ki, Kenny Omega, Joey Ryan, El Generico (dubious allegations of Sami Zayn under the mask), Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Ricochet (twice), Zack Sabre Jr., Marty Scurll, Jeff Cobb, Bandido, and Daniel Garcia.

The PWG Battle of Los Angeles tournament is scheduled for the 7th and 8th of January at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, CA.

Who are you picking to win BOLA?