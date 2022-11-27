Ricky Steamboat returns to the ring at Big Time Wrestling’s Return of the Dragon event on Sunday night (Nov. 27). “The Dragon” will strut his stuff alongside FTR in trios competition against Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and a mystery partner.

Return of the Dragon emanates from Dorton Arena in Raleigh, NC. The show kicks off at 5 pm ET and will be available for streaming through Fite TV (here). Big Time Wrestling is also offering that show as part of a three-pack bundle (here).

Joe Dombrowski and Shane Douglas handled commentary for the show from Dorton Arena in Raleigh, NC. The connection for Douglas is as a former tag team champion with Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat.

The pre-show featured entrances for Jimmy Valiant’s Boogie Jam Invitational Battle Royal. The Boogie Woogie Man himself cut a promo to hype the crowd. Stan Lee interrupted, so Valiant blinded him with crotch thrusts, goozled his package, executed a lip lock, and performed an oil check to poke the keister. Tommy “Wildfire” Rich helped Valiant escort Lee to the back.

Douglas left the commentary table to join the battle royal. His target was Tommy Dreamer. Dreamer punched Douglas off the apron, so back to commentary he went. Scott Steiner arrived fashionably late to enter the battle royal.

Return of the Dragon PPV

Jimmy Valiant’s Boogie Jam Invitational Battle Royal won by Scott Steiner. The PPV broadcast began in the start of the battle royal. Steiner tossed out ham-and-eggers left and right to quickly clear the ring. The final three were Steiner, Tommy Dreamer, and Mercurio from the NWA. As Dreamer was eliminating a contestant, Mercurio dumped Dreamer from behind. Steiner did the same to Mercurio for victory.

Steiner continued his warpath punching whoever was around, including a referee. Dreamer grabbed the mic to thank the fans for respecting the men and women who paved the way in the business. He put over the Steiner Brothers as revolutionizing the wrestling industry. Dreamer hollered, if you heard him. Steiner added a message to close. The Big Bad Booty Daddy thanked his freaks in Raleigh.

A proper introduction aired for Big Time Wrestling’s Return of the Dragon

Bret Hart had a message welcoming us to the show. He couldn’t think of a better way to cap off Thanksgiving weekend than watching FTR and Steamboat. Very few wrestlers carried himself with class and dignity like Steamboat did. Hart is confident that Steamboat will do a great job.

Matt Hardy defeated Crowbar. Percival was ringside as Crowbar’s associate. The first heavy move was Crowbar suplexing Hardy onto a guardrail hanging off the apron. Crowbar followed for a slingshot crossbody on top of Hardy. Hardy rallied for a superplex and Side Effect. Crowbar escaped a Twist of Fate to regain control. After a super hurricanrana failed to finish Hardy, Percival slid in a chair. As Crowbar wound up with the foreign object, the referee took the chair away. Hardy capitalized on the hullabaloo for a Twist of Fate to win.

Nikita Koloff has no doubt Steamboat will tear the house down. Earl Hebner would love to be in the ring for Steamboat’s match, but he doesn’t has the gas left to do it. Tatanka thanked Steamboat for passing on his expertise in training. Eric Bischoff couldn’t be happier at Steamboat defying the odds, defying gravity, and now defying age.

NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship: Kerry Morton retained against Brian Pillman Jr. Pillman worked heel, even though, he received cheers. Morton rallied with a neckbreaker and quick-strike offense. Pillman ducked Morton’s running knee finisher to counter for a roll-up grabbing the tights. Morton kicked out. Pillman continued with a jackhammer suplex. Morton kicked out again. Pillman picked up Morton using a straitjacket grip. Morton reversed the position to toss Pillman on the mat. Morton exploded for a jumping knee strike to win. Afterward, Morton offered a handshake of sportsmanship. Pillman blatantly kicked him in the groin, hit a straitjacket maneuver, and flipped off the crowd.

