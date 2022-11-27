Return of the Dragon preview: Ricky Steamboat wrestles one more time

Ricky Steamboat is returning to the ring for one more match at Big Time Wrestling’s Return of the Dragon event Sunday night (Nov. 27) at the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, NC.

THE RETURN OF THE DRAGON!

November 27th - Dorton Arena - Raleigh, NC



The Dragon returns to the ring to team with FTR!



November 16, 2022

Steamboat will grace the squared circle to team with FTR in trios action against Jay Lethal’s Black Machismo character, Brock Anderson, and a mystery partner. Black Machismo is a fitting tribute, since “Macho Man” Randy Savage was one of Steamboat’s greatest rivals. Their singles bout for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania III is arguably the best wrestling match of all-time.

Lethal is taking this match as a way to right the wrong that happened at Wrestlemania III. He claimed the result was a travesty and highway robbery. Black Machismo wants to honor the legacy of Savage to get revenge on Steamboat.

Steamboat spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso (full article) about what to expect from his performance at Return of the Dragon:

I think I can still entertain the crowd. I’m wrestling with some great workers and I’m teaming with FTR, who are phenomenal. I keep telling myself, ‘Don’t be stupid, Steamboat.’ I’m going to be smart about this. My goal is to sprinkle in some ‘Ricky Steamboat dust’ throughout the match. If I can do that, I’ll be happy.

Return of the Dragon starts at 5 pm ET Sunday. The broadcast is available for streaming through Fite TV (here). The advertised lineup includes:

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat & FTR vs. Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, & mystery partner

Rock ‘N’ Roll Express vs. Briscoes

Matt Hardy vs. Crowbar

Jimmy Valiant’s Boogie Jam Invitational Battle Royal

Kerry Morton vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

Scott Steiner in action

Savannah Evans vs. Amber Nova

BTW Championship open challenge against Dreamcrusher Danny Miles

Appearances from Arn Anderson, Rick Steiner, Kane, Teddy Long, Lex Luger, Ron Simmons

Joe Dombrowski and Shane Douglas on commentary

The Briscoes are aiming to beat the Rock ‘N’ Roll Express so bad that they never wrestle again.

Matt Hardy versus Crowbar will be a first-time contest between the two. Hardy promises it will be a match to remember.

Next Sunday in Raleigh it's a FIRST TIME EVER match between Matt Hardy and Crowbar!



November 18, 2022

In addition to the standalone show, Fite is also offering a bundle package (here) from Big Time Wrestling. The other two events are headlined by FTR with Bret Hart versus Brian Pillman Jr. & Brock Anderson and FTR versus the Rock ‘N’ Roll Express from earlier in the year.

On November 25, 26 & 27th Big Time Wrestling is coming to FITE TV with a Bundle of 3 shows for $24.99 and access all three events!



-FTR vs. RNR Express from Spartanburg

-FTR vs. Pillman Jr & Brock Anderson from Webster

November 14, 2022

Check back on Cageside Seats for Return of the Dragon live results.

Will you be watching the return of Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat?