Return of the Dragon preview: Ricky Steamboat wrestles one more time

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
Ricky Steamboat is returning to the ring for one more match at Big Time Wrestling’s Return of the Dragon event Sunday night (Nov. 27) at the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, NC.

Steamboat will grace the squared circle to team with FTR in trios action against Jay Lethal’s Black Machismo character, Brock Anderson, and a mystery partner. Black Machismo is a fitting tribute, since “Macho Man” Randy Savage was one of Steamboat’s greatest rivals. Their singles bout for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania III is arguably the best wrestling match of all-time.

Lethal is taking this match as a way to right the wrong that happened at Wrestlemania III. He claimed the result was a travesty and highway robbery. Black Machismo wants to honor the legacy of Savage to get revenge on Steamboat.

Steamboat spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso (full article) about what to expect from his performance at Return of the Dragon:

I think I can still entertain the crowd. I’m wrestling with some great workers and I’m teaming with FTR, who are phenomenal. I keep telling myself, ‘Don’t be stupid, Steamboat.’ I’m going to be smart about this. My goal is to sprinkle in some ‘Ricky Steamboat dust’ throughout the match. If I can do that, I’ll be happy.

Return of the Dragon starts at 5 pm ET Sunday. The broadcast is available for streaming through Fite TV (here). The advertised lineup includes:

  • Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat & FTR vs. Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, & mystery partner
  • Rock ‘N’ Roll Express vs. Briscoes
  • Matt Hardy vs. Crowbar
  • Jimmy Valiant’s Boogie Jam Invitational Battle Royal
  • Kerry Morton vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
  • Scott Steiner in action
  • Savannah Evans vs. Amber Nova
  • BTW Championship open challenge against Dreamcrusher Danny Miles
  • Appearances from Arn Anderson, Rick Steiner, Kane, Teddy Long, Lex Luger, Ron Simmons
  • Joe Dombrowski and Shane Douglas on commentary

The Briscoes are aiming to beat the Rock ‘N’ Roll Express so bad that they never wrestle again.

Matt Hardy versus Crowbar will be a first-time contest between the two. Hardy promises it will be a match to remember.

In addition to the standalone show, Fite is also offering a bundle package (here) from Big Time Wrestling. The other two events are headlined by FTR with Bret Hart versus Brian Pillman Jr. & Brock Anderson and FTR versus the Rock ‘N’ Roll Express from earlier in the year.

Check back on Cageside Seats for Return of the Dragon live results.

Will you be watching the return of Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat?

