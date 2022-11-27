Return of the Dragon preview: Ricky Steamboat wrestles one more time

Ricky Steamboat is returning to the ring for one more match at Big Time Wrestling’s Return of the Dragon event Sunday night (Nov. 27) at the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, NC.
THE RETURN OF THE DRAGON!— Big Time Wrestling (@BTWwrestling) November 16, 2022
November 27th - Dorton Arena - Raleigh, NC
The Dragon returns to the ring to team with @DaxFTR @CashWheelerFTR!
Order the PPV on @FiteTV -> https://t.co/z1YPsMSGFp
Order tickets to the event -> https://t.co/5EzkJFAXmT pic.twitter.com/1i22Aos0Fa
Steamboat will grace the squared circle to team with FTR in trios action against Jay Lethal’s Black Machismo character, Brock Anderson, and a mystery partner. Black Machismo is a fitting tribute, since “Macho Man” Randy Savage was one of Steamboat’s greatest rivals. Their singles bout for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania III is arguably the best wrestling match of all-time.
Lethal is taking this match as a way to right the wrong that happened at Wrestlemania III. He claimed the result was a travesty and highway robbery. Black Machismo wants to honor the legacy of Savage to get revenge on Steamboat.
#ReturnoftheDragon is THIS SUNDAY and @TheLethalJay has a score to settle with Ricky Steamboat, @DaxFTR & @CashWheelerFTR.— Big Time Wrestling (@BTWwrestling) November 21, 2022
Order the @FiteTV PPV: https://t.co/7piFUrWvMY
Order Tickets: https://t.co/8ZkIkkNXVL pic.twitter.com/VRb6oEivh2
Steamboat spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso (full article) about what to expect from his performance at Return of the Dragon:
I think I can still entertain the crowd. I’m wrestling with some great workers and I’m teaming with FTR, who are phenomenal. I keep telling myself, ‘Don’t be stupid, Steamboat.’ I’m going to be smart about this. My goal is to sprinkle in some ‘Ricky Steamboat dust’ throughout the match. If I can do that, I’ll be happy.
Return of the Dragon starts at 5 pm ET Sunday. The broadcast is available for streaming through Fite TV (here). The advertised lineup includes:
- Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat & FTR vs. Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, & mystery partner
- Rock ‘N’ Roll Express vs. Briscoes
- Matt Hardy vs. Crowbar
- Jimmy Valiant’s Boogie Jam Invitational Battle Royal
- Kerry Morton vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
- Scott Steiner in action
- Savannah Evans vs. Amber Nova
- BTW Championship open challenge against Dreamcrusher Danny Miles
- Appearances from Arn Anderson, Rick Steiner, Kane, Teddy Long, Lex Luger, Ron Simmons
- Joe Dombrowski and Shane Douglas on commentary
The Briscoes are aiming to beat the Rock ‘N’ Roll Express so bad that they never wrestle again.
***Briscoes vs Rock’n’Roll Express***— DEM BOYS (@jaybriscoe84) November 21, 2022
THIS SUNDAY!!!
(@BTWwrestling fix the damn poster) pic.twitter.com/iaWX5tIi50
Matt Hardy versus Crowbar will be a first-time contest between the two. Hardy promises it will be a match to remember.
Next Sunday in Raleigh it's a FIRST TIME EVER match between @MATTHARDYBRAND and @wcwcrowbar!— Big Time Wrestling (@BTWwrestling) November 18, 2022
Hear what Matt has to say about this match decades in the making! @FiteTV PPV: https://t.co/B8hKlCumhX
Event Tickets: https://t.co/pQjmMtu4XF pic.twitter.com/0zXEmk6ba3
In addition to the standalone show, Fite is also offering a bundle package (here) from Big Time Wrestling. The other two events are headlined by FTR with Bret Hart versus Brian Pillman Jr. & Brock Anderson and FTR versus the Rock ‘N’ Roll Express from earlier in the year.
On November 25, 26 & 27th @BTWwrestling is coming to @FiteTV with a Bundle of 3 shows for $24.99 and access all three events!— Big Time Wrestling (@BTWwrestling) November 14, 2022
-FTR vs. RNR Express from Spartanburg
-FTR vs. Pillman Jr & Brock Anderson from Webster
-the Return of the Dragon LIVE 11/27!https://t.co/z1YPsMSGFp pic.twitter.com/ho6xRJ34LQ
Check back on Cageside Seats for Return of the Dragon live results.
Will you be watching the return of Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat?
