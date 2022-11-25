The Briscoes have a bone to pick with Big Time Wrestling. The promotion booked them for tag team action against the Rock ‘N’ Roll Express. Tag team action! However, the Briscoes have an issue with how the match was presented on the show poster for Return of the Dragon, which is the return of Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat to the wrestling ring for a match.

Big Time Wrestling put the contest over as the Rock ‘N’ Roll Express’ last match in Dorton Arena (Raleigh, NC). The Briscoes took offense with the idea that Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson will be able to survive to wrestle again after tangling with Dem Boys. The Briscoes aim to put Morton and Gibson out to pasture. They are already making plans to hang RNR heads on the wall as decoration pieces.

For those of you who enjoy the way Mark Briscoe often snacks on food during promos, this might be the best one yet.

The Briscoes and the Rock ‘N’ Roll Express have history as opponents. RNR defeated Dem Boys in the first matchup at PWS Super Card in 2013. The Briscoes evened the score six years later at the NWA Crockett Cup in 2019. The Briscoes also won the third round at ROH Honor For All in 2019. The meeting at Dorton Arena will be their fourth encounter in tag team action. Tag team action!

Return of the Dragon takes place Sunday, November 27 at 5 pm ET. The card includes:

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat & FTR vs. Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, & mystery partner

Rock ‘N’ Roll Express vs. Briscoe Brothers

Matt Hardy vs. Crowbar

Jimmy Valiant’s Boogie Jam Invitational Battle Royal

Kerry Morton vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

Scott Steiner in action

Savannah Evans vs. Amber Nova

BTW Championship open challenge against Dreamcrusher Danny Miles

Appearances from Arn Anderson, Rick Steiner, Kane, Teddy Long, Lex Luger, Ron Simmons

Joe Dombrowski and Shane Douglas on commentary

The event will be available for streaming through Fite TV as a standalone show (here) or as part of a three-show bundle package (here).

The other two events from Big Time Wrestling included in the bundle package are headlined by FTR with Bret Hart against Brian Pillman Jr. & Brock Anderson as well as FTR versus the Rock ‘N’ Roll Express. Those events took place earlier this year.

Will you be rooting for the Briscoes or the Rock ‘N’ Roll Express?