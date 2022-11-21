 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GCW & veteran wrestler Chris Hamrick issue statements on his homophobic remarks to a fan at recent show

By Sean Rueter
A six-man scramble match slotted just before the main event has become the focus of conversation about Game Changer Wrestling’s Sun., Nov. 20 Aura event in Providence, Rhode Island.

That’s because one of the wrestlers in the match, Chris Hamrick, used a slur as part of a homophobic insult directed at a fan. It seemed as if the 56 year old was going to continue in the same vein when another talent in the scramble (Steve “1 called” Manders) took the microphone from him.

Since deleted clips of the moment were shared around social media, with fans criticizing both on Hamrick and GCW’s booking of a veteran best known for his turn of the century ECW run as “Confederate Currency” in the Hot Commodity stable.

The promotion and the wrestler has issued statements of apology. GCW donated Hamrick’s pay to a local non-profit that serves LGBTQ young people, and matched it for a $500 donation to Youth Pride RI.

Hamrick described the remarks as character work.

