Game Changer Wrestling and the streaming service Fite announced a partnership today (Nov. 1). Effective immediately, the popular independent promotion’s back catalog will be available on the Fite+ subscription platform. Starting with Nov. 12’s Nick Gage Invitational, all future GCW shows will air on Fite+.

The company’s shows have long been available on a per show basis with Fite. Under the new arrangement, for $4.99 a month or $49.99 for a year you’ll get everything GCW in addition to access to the NWA, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, Top Rank, and others.

While promoting the news, GCW owner Brett Lauderdale spoke to Fightful about rumors AEW wrestlers won’t be allowed to work his shows going forward. Speculation that would be the case intensified after Jon Moxley dropped the GCW World title to Nick Gage last month, shortly after signing an extension with AEW that expanded his responsibilities at Tony Khan’s company.

“If there is such a thing [a ban on AEW wrestlers working GCW shows], that has never been communicated to me. If that is a new rule, nobody told me that. I still have good relationships with AEW talent and I still discuss opportunities with them... “Even that [Moxley being done with GCW] may be taking a leap. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Moxley turn up at a GCW event two months from now.”

After his new AEW contract was announced, Moxley spoke about wanting to remain a presence on the indies going forward, but didn’t mention specific promotions.

Lauderdale didn’t completely dismiss stories of an AEW ban, instead chalking it up to the fast-paced wrestling business:

“I don’t think the relationship is dead. I don’t think there’s a ban. There’s always different guidelines and certain people that are or aren’t available. The rules on how, when and why change all the time. I hear about new changes for everybody all the time. That’s the thing with wrestling: things change every day.”

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp also asked Lauderdale about rumors GCW has something cooking with WWE, but the promoter took the promoter-ly route of joking that he wanted to keep secrets secret and legends alive & growing.

Whoever shows up on future GCW shows, you can subscribe here, where right now there’s a 7-day free trial.