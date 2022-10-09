Matt Cardona wants the Jericho championship

Matt Cardona has a fever, and the only prescription is gold.

What title should I go for next?! pic.twitter.com/wF8cOaSYVZ — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) October 5, 2022

Thankfully for Cardona, a new championship has been created by Chris Jericho. The inaugural Jericho Cruise Oceanic Championship will be determined on the 2023 Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea. The Four Leaf Clover cruise embarks on its voyage from February 2 to February 6.

Jericho is conducting a four-man tournament with the winner to face Flip Gordon in the finale to crown the first JCOC titleholder. Former Impact world champion Moose and ROH veteran Cheeseburger have entered their names into the competition.

Cardona called his shot as the next participant. The internet champion and deathmatch king is always ready to become the king of the sea.

The final competitor comes from AEW. Dante Martin wants to fly high. He can adapt to air, land, or sea. Time to make waves.

The fourth and final entrant into @jericho_cruise #JerichoCruiseOceanicChampionship tournament is… the AMAZING @lucha_angel1 of @aew!! #DanteMartin is INHUMAN & ready to SET SAIL! Get your cabin NOW at https://t.co/5ZoFzjkXzj & be a part of sports entertainment history! pic.twitter.com/g5ufaz9ULX — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) October 6, 2022

Who are you rooting for to win the Jericho Cruise Oceanic Championship?