Ricky Steamboat’s return match: Teammates, opponents revealed

We knew Ricky Steamboat would be returning to the ring in November. Now we know who he will be teaming up with and who they’ll be going up against:

The Dragon will be teaming up with FTR to take on the team of Jay Lethal as Black Machismo, Brock Anderson, and the dreaded MYSTERY PARTNER at Big Time Wrestling’s “Return of the Dragon” event scheduled for Sun., Nov. 27, 2022, at the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Steamboat’s last match was all the way back in 2010, and it wasn’t that long ago he was saying he wanted the lasting memory of him to be his work with Chris Jericho in WWE during that last run. That’s why he turned down working with Ric Flair for his “Last Match” show.

There was talk behind-the-scenes that Steamboat’s asking price for that match was too high and that may have been why it didn’t end up happening. Considering the financial success of the event itself, however, you can imagine why he may be keen to come back for a main event match of his own.