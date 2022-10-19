 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Joey Janela is pro wrestling’s latest belt collector

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
Wrestlers winning champions from multiple promotions and holding them at the same time has become a trend in recent times. Many in this era grew up marveling at the photo of Ultimo Dragon holding belts upon belts.

In the past few years, Kenny Omega, Deonna Purrazzo, FTR, Taya Valkyrie, and Matt Cardona, just to name a few, have made a splash in the same vein as belt collectors. Time to add one more name to the list, and he’s been a bad, bad boy.

Joey Janela became a triple champion over the weekend. The Bad Boy traveled to Pachuca, Hidalgo, Mexico to win the Vanguardia Extraordinario Championship. That title joins the GCW Extreme Championship and the DDT Extreme Championship in his collection. Janela now holds gold from Mexico, USA, and Japan.

Janela has been on a whirlwind tour the past month to compete in England, South Korea, Japan, and Mexico. Italy, USA, and another trip to Japan are up next.

All that traveling has presented a unique problem when visiting the bank.

Janela also picked up a peculiar new habit along the way.

Say what you want about Janela, but his hustle can not be denied. There’s something to be said for living the dream on his own terms. Congratulations to the triple champ.

