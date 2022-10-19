Joey Janela is pro wrestling’s latest belt collector

Wrestlers winning champions from multiple promotions and holding them at the same time has become a trend in recent times. Many in this era grew up marveling at the photo of Ultimo Dragon holding belts upon belts.

In the past few years, Kenny Omega, Deonna Purrazzo, FTR, Taya Valkyrie, and Matt Cardona, just to name a few, have made a splash in the same vein as belt collectors. Time to add one more name to the list, and he’s been a bad, bad boy.

Joey Janela became a triple champion over the weekend. The Bad Boy traveled to Pachuca, Hidalgo, Mexico to win the Vanguardia Extraordinario Championship. That title joins the GCW Extreme Championship and the DDT Extreme Championship in his collection. Janela now holds gold from Mexico, USA, and Japan.

Another weekend, Another country, Another Championship



New campeonato extraordinario Vanguardia champion and successful defense of the @ddtpro and @GCWrestling_ Extreme championship!



Now hold belts in USA, JAPAN and Mexico! pic.twitter.com/l4ikS676IE — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) October 15, 2022

Janela has been on a whirlwind tour the past month to compete in England, South Korea, Japan, and Mexico. Italy, USA, and another trip to Japan are up next.

The last 30 days I wrestled in England, South Korea, Japan & Mexico. Spilled blood all over the world this year! Thurs I head to Italy for the 1st time, then LA, then Japan for 5 weeks. I’ll rest when I’m dead & at this rate who knows how soon that will be. Life in the fast lane — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) October 18, 2022

All that traveling has presented a unique problem when visiting the bank.

Depositing 5 different currencies into my bank account and boy they are confused as fuck — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) October 19, 2022

Janela also picked up a peculiar new habit along the way.

The KeMonito mask stays on during sex.. pic.twitter.com/JLjrtrGAqb — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) October 17, 2022

Say what you want about Janela, but his hustle can not be denied. There’s something to be said for living the dream on his own terms. Congratulations to the triple champ.