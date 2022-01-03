GCW kicked off 2022 with a Scotty 2 Hotty match and a Jeff Jarrett angle

Game Changer Wrestler raised its profile in 2021 thanks in large part to angles involving Matt Cardona, the wrestler who rose to fame in WWE as Zack Ryder. They started 2022 by dipping even farther into mainstream wrestling’s past.

Scott “Scotty 2 Hotty” Garland was announced in advance for Jan. 1’s Die 4 This event at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Garland exited his behind-the-scenes job at WWE NXT in November. The Attitude Era veteran didn’t waste any time playing the hits in his match against Joey Janela on Saturday night...

Scotty 2 Hotty is in GCW #GCWDie4This pic.twitter.com/gCtNK9tn4E — Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) January 2, 2022

The Worm didn’t lead to victory, but it seems safe to say Garland found what he felt he’d lost towards the end of his time as an NXT producer.

I’m forever thankful to @thebadboyjoeyjanela for pushing my limits at #GCWDie4This. Not only was it my 1st match in 6 yrs at 48 yrs old, but it was easily a highlight of my career. The passion & heart inside of that ring last night will never be forgotten.

THANK YOU JOEY & GCW pic.twitter.com/jly5gJaAOl — Scott Garland (@TheScotty2Hotty) January 2, 2022

GCW also had an unannounced appearance by a star of yesteryear, and if you thought “Matt Cardona: Indie Icon” was wild, get ready for Jeff Jarrett’s GCW run. The TNA founder & WWE Hall of Famer crashed Effy’s promo, and took out the QWI 200 runner-up with El Kabong.

JEFF JARRETT HAS ARRIVED IN GCW ALL DRIPPED OUT WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK. Effy vs Double J at the Hammerstein? What is life #GCWDIE4This pic.twitter.com/hvqjpnqKmZ — Everything Pro Wrestling :) (@Aregularindyfan) January 2, 2022

Holy Guacamole indeed.

As the tweet indicates, that would seem to set the stage for a Double J vs. Effy match for Game Changer’s biggest show ever, The Wrld on GCW later this month (Jan. 23) at Hammerstein Ballroom. The main event for that Jan. 23 show also looks like it will be Homicide challenging for the GCW World title — a belt held by Jon Moxley. Homicide won a “Do or Die Rumble” battle royal to become #1 contender at Die 4 This. That match will be especially interesting, both because it will likely be among Mox’s first after returning from rehab, and because his & Homicide’s good friend Eddie Kingston is already announced for the sold out show in Manhattan.

The Briscoes also successfully defended their GCW Tag titles on New Year’s night, so they’ll carry those into Hammerstein. An FTR match, perhaps?

Here’s the full results from Die 4 This:

- The Briscoes def. Blake Christian & Alex Zayne to retain the GCW Tag Team championship - Calvin Tankman def. Yoya - Joey Janela def. Scotty 2 Hotty - Jeff Jarrett crashes the “State of Effy” address - Homicide def. Jordan Oliver, Tony Deppen, Jack Cartwheel, Dante Leon, Ninja Mack, Atticus Cogar, Nick Wayne, Dark Sheik, Matthew Justice, AJ Gray, Cole Radrick, Shane Mercer, PCO, G-Raver, Colby Corino, Allie Katch, Billie Starkz & Grim Reefer in the Do Or Die Rumble to become the #1 Contender for the GCW World title - Alex Colon def. John Wayne Murdoch to retain the GCW Ultraviolent championship

Ready for Jarrett-mania to run wild on the independent scene in 2022?