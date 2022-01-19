Swerve’s first indie dates include Terminus

Since his surprising WWE release in November, the wrestler formerly known as Isaiah “Swerve” Scott (and before that Shane Strickland, who once upon time played a pretty dope character called Killshot) has mostly focused on his music and his podcast.

But now Swerve — who’s now stylizing his kayfabe name as SW3RVE, and added the title “The Realest” — is getting ready to get back in the ring. Earlier this week, he was announced for an April 16 show with Midwest independent promotion Pro Wrestling Revolver...

REVOLVER RETURNS APRIL 16



"Swerve's House"



SHANE STRICKLAND IS BACK! pic.twitter.com/KT0xX0yFet — The Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) January 17, 2022

... and now, he’s been booked for the second event Jonathan Gresham & Baron Black are putting on under his new Terminus label (catch up on what happened at the first Terminus show here):

WELCOME • TO • TERMINUS https://t.co/UgTontNw1T pic.twitter.com/esrAmqQKsg — T E R M I N U S (@TERMINUSpro) January 19, 2022

No word yet on SW3RVE’s opponents at either show. The Feb. 24 Terminus card in Atlanta will be headlined by Gresham defending his ROH World title against AEW’s Santana.

Ready to see the former NXT North American champion & Hit Row frontman make the indies his house?