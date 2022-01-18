The Hardy Boyz Reunion Tour starts in March

Even before his WWE release, Jeff Hardy was talking about wrestling with his brother Matt again. They’ve already appeared together online, and booked some appearances.

And shortly after Jeff’s 90 day non-compete is up, they’ll be back in the ring together.

We don’t have much in the way of details about The Hardy Boyz 2022 Tour, or the first announced date on it — Sat., Mar. 12 at Big Time Wrestling’s show in Webster, Massachusetts. But it’s happening!

HARDY BOYZ TEAM FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 3 YEARS!

Saturday March 12th! Webster, Mass!

MORE TOUR DATES TO COME! pic.twitter.com/Y9kSfjEKnE — Big Time Wrestling (@BTWwrestling) January 18, 2022

BTW features a mix of local talent and big name free agents from wrestling’s past (they’re the promotion FTR is wrestling The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express for this weekend), so they should be able to come up with some interesting options for Team Xtreme.

And once they’re back on the market, speculation will ramp up for where else Jeff will wrestle. Matt’s still with AEW, so that will obviously be high on everyone’s guess/wish list.

Let us know what you think, Cagesiders.