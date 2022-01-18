Jeff Jarrett vs. EFFY, Money in the Bank-style ladder match announced for The Wrld on GCW

Game Changer Wrestling got some bad news with Eddie Kingston’s injury, which means the match AJ Gray challenged him to is almost certainly off their big New York City debut this weekend.

The WRLD on GCW is still a pretty loaded card (even if FTR don’t show up). Two more big matches have been announced for Sun., Jan. 23 at Hammerstein Ballroom.

As expected the issues between Jeff Jarrett and EFFY have led to a match. EFFY had been trying to stay above the fray and not get lured into a match with the WWE Hall of Famer and “clout vampire”. But then Double J clocked his BUSSY partner Allie Katch with his guitar and, well, it’s on.

A “Grab The Brass Ring” Ladder Match has also been booked for Hammerstein. The twist on this Money in the Bank variant is that rather than simply a title shot, the winner can book themselves any match, at any time. The Forbidden Door-riffic line-up for the match is Lio Rush, PCO, Tony Deppen, Alex Colon, Jimmy Lloyd, and Jordan Oliver.

Here’s the updated card for The WRLD on GCW: