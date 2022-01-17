Is this where FTR vs. The Briscoes finally goes down?

Even before FTR showed up at ROH Final Battle last month to brawl with The Briscoes, Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler and Jay & Mark Briscoe were engaged in a Twitter feud. That’s only escalated in the weeks since, with profanity-filled worked-shoot promos like these:

I wasn’t even going to respond. We’ve already shown up and beat their ass, what else do we gotta say?! Where I’m from, if you only about talking, you ain’t gonna do shit. @jaybriscoe84 has done a lot of talking. It’s time for y’all’s bitchasses to make a move. pic.twitter.com/mLKDQ3EJJM — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) January 12, 2022

Great hearing from u @DaxFTR @CashWheelerFTR



Please understand that the next time we see y’all, y’all fuckin dead#DemBoys pic.twitter.com/6RVR09PduT — DEM BOYS (@jaybriscoe84) January 13, 2022

The big question coming out of these social media videos is... WHAT SNACK PRODUCT WILL MARK BRISCOE MUNCH ON NEXT? I know I did not predict “Utz Cheese Ball Barrel”, and as a fellow DelMarVa resident, I’m pretty disappointed in myself.

The bigger question, of course, is when will this match finally happen? It looks like we may have our answer:

The WRLD on GCW, Game Changer Wrestling’s New York City debut this upcoming Sunday has long been circled on fans’ calendars as a likely spot for Dem Boys vs. Top Guys. Seems a little weird not to announce it in advance, but the show is already sold out and has several big names already booked to sell PPV.

Plus, there will be several chances for the reigning ROH & GCW Tag champs to show up where the current AAA Tag titleholders are working between now and Jan. 23. AEW has two live shows in Washington, D.C. (about an hour from Sandy Fork, Delaware) this week, and Dax & Cash are facing The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express Saturday night in South Carolina.

Will we finally see these teams throw down at Hammerstein? Let us know what you think, after you check out the confirmed card for The WRLD on GCW: