Jon Moxley’s first announced appearance back isn’t with AEW

When Homicide won the “Do or Die Rumble” at Die 4 This to become #1 contender for GCW’s World title, it was presumed he would challenge reigning champion Jon Moxley for the belt at Game Changer Wrestling’s sold out New York City show on Jan. 23.

Many also presumed that announcement wouldn’t be made until All Elite Wrestling booked Moxley’s return. The second-ever AEW World champ hasn’t appeared for anyone since Nov. 2, when Tony Khan revealed Mox was entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program.

Well, that’s not how it worked out. We haven’t heard “Wild Thing” on Dynamite or Rampage yet, nor is Moxley being promoted for AEW’s shows in Washington D.C. next week. But he is headed to Hammerstein next Sunday night...

Moxley has defended the GCW World championship once since winning it from Matt Cardona on Sept. 4.

Speaking of Cardona, his troll-tastic run continued at GCW’s show in Detroit last night (Jan. 14). First, by disputing Rhino’s claim to being the last ECW World champ, citing Ezekiel Jackson as the last man to hold that belt on the WWE version of the brand. Then, Cardona let his wife Chelsea Green get GORE-d through a table and beat Rhino, thus claiming to have won another title the Man-Beast was the last to hold ...

That’s fuel for Cardona’s feud with Joey Janela, which will also be on The WRLD on GCW. Here’s an updated look at what’s booked for that card:

- Jon Moxley (c) vs. Homicide for the GCW World championship

- Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Blake Christian for the ROH World title

- Joey Janela vs. Matt Cardona,

- Allie Katch vs. Ruby Soho

- Gringo Loco, Demonic Flamita & Arez vs. Bandido, Laredo Kid & ASF

All signs also point to Eddie Kingston facing AJ Gray and Effy taking on Jeff Jarrett on the Jan. 23 show, which will be available on Fite and traditional PPV.

Like it?