GCW stays weird

Game Changer Wrestling has used a number of promotional tactics to establish itself as the hottest independent company on the market the last couple years. Those have included deathmatches (a longtime company staple), use of forbidden door talents from televised promotions like Jon Moxley and Matt Cardona, and just good old fashioned quality wrestling.

They’ve also used some “stunt casting” of names from the business’ past. They opened the year with a good, fun Scotty 2 Hotty match and a legitimately intriguing Jeff Jarrett angle. This upcoming weekend in Detroit and Chicago, they’re bringing in Kevin Nash, Sabu, 2 Cold Scorpio and Ricky Morton

Nash & Sabu are just set for appearances on Fri., Jan. 14’s Most Notorious card in the Motor City. Scorp and the Rock ‘n’ Roller will be in intergender tag action on Friday, and have singles matches the following night in Chicagoland for Say You Will.

After they team to take on QWI 200’s Effy & Allie Katch, the unlikely duo split for Saturday. 2 Cold Scorpion will be challenging for a title, but not one of GCW’s. He’ll be the latest opponent for Ring of Honor World champ’s Jonathan Gresham, who’s been working all over while ROH is on hiatus.

Ricky Morton will face Matt Cardona on Jan. 15. The former Zack Ryder is hated by what he calls “The GCW Universe”, and currently claims he only wants to face Joey Janela, who’s taunting the Long Islander by hinting he had an affair with Matt’s new wife, Chelsea Green. The Hall of Famer doesn’t care, and is using Cardona’s other favorite pastime — action figures — to sell their match at Grand Sports Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois...

Let us know if you’re gonna be checking out GCW this weekend. Here are the line-ups for Detroit and Chi-town.

Most Notorious on Fri., Jan. 14 - Alex Shelley vs. Jimmy Jacobs - Rhino vs. Matt Cardona - Matthew Justice vs. Atticus Cogar - Alex Colon (c) vs. Hoodfoot for the GCW Ultraviolent Championship - Rich Swann vs. Leon Ruff - 2 Cold Scorpio & Ricky Morton vs. BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy) - Appearances by Kevin Nash & Sabu Say You Will on Sat., Jan. 15 - Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. 2 Cold Scorpio for the ROH World championship - Bandido (c) vs. Blake Christian for the Disputed ROH title - Matt Cardona vs. Ricky Morton - Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe (c) vs. John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley for the GCW World Tag Team championship - Allie Katch vs. Kylie Rae - PCO vs. AJ Gray - A Jeff Jarrett appearance

Both shows will stream on Fite.