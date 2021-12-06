FTR lines up another tag team dream match

We’ve come a long way from The Young Bucks and the tag team formerly known as The Revival’s 2018 tweets that one day they’d wrestle each other and the whole world would rejoice.

Since then, we’ve seen several iterations of Matt & Nick Jackson vs. Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler. The Top Guys who now go by FTR have also feuded with Lucha Bros (in two countries), Santana & Ortiz, Jurassic Express, and plenty more. You might think they’re running out of match-ups we’ve never seen before or never thought we’d see.

Not yet. While a lot of us are busy anticipating FTR vs. The Briscoes, Dax & Cash went ahead and booked themselves in this beaut, Jan. 22 against The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express.

Don’t let Robert Gibson and Ricky Morton’s ages (63 and 65, respectively) fool ya. They’re still a lot of fun to watch in the ring, especially with the right opponent. A clash with Dax & Cash should be a blast.

There’s some story here, too. During a segment on Dynamite last summer with The Bucks, The Express, and The Brain Busters, FTR took out Morton. Can the Rock ‘N’ Roll get some payback next month in Spartansburg?