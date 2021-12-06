Adam ‘The Titan’ Scherr did good work with his live indie debut

The wrestler formerly known as Braun Strowman made his debut on the independent scene this weekend.

It was actually his live debut, as Adam “The Titan” Scherr worked on his buddy EC3’s cinematic Free The Narrative series as the star of October’s The Monster In Us All streaming show. And for Scherr’s first outing in front of fans at Sat., Dec. 4’s Great Lakes Championship Wrestlin (GLCW) Blizzard Brawl in Waukesha, Wisconsin, The Titan was again working with EC3. This time they teamed up to take on Impact’s Jake Something & Rohit Raju.

Unsurprisingly, Scherr & EC3 picked up the win. Sadly, I don’t think there were train sounds played at Waukesha Expo Center But The Titan hasn’t changed his finisher since his WWE days.

That’s not the best part, though. The Christmas Parade tragedy that occurred in Waukesha on Nov. 21 loomed over Blizzard Brawl. In addition to providing a distraction for the traumatized Milwaukee suburb, after their match Scherr announced that he and EC3 raised more than $9,000 for victims.

Good stuff from The Titan.