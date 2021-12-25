AEW, New Japan & ROH stars part of PWG Battle of Los Angeles field

Over the past couple weeks, the influential Southern California independent promotion Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) has been rolling out the field for their annual Battle of Los Angeles (BOLA) tournament.

BOLA 2022 will be the first since 2019. The format of the tournament has shifted between 16 and 24 person fields throughout its previous 15 iterations, and next year’s will be the former. Here’s a full list of everyone set to participate:

PWG World Champion Bandido

ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham

Lio Rush

Daniel Garcia

Lee Moriarty

JONAH

Alex Shelley

Kevin Blackwood

Black Taurus

Jack Cartwheel

Aramis

Davey Richards

JD Drake

Rey Horus

Buddy Matthews

Phillip Five Skulls

Lots of names we’re sued to seeing in places like AEW, New Japan America, Ring of Honor, Impact, AAA, and the wide world of indies. If you’re scratching your head about the last one, “Phillip Five Skulls” appears to be an inside joke for die-hard PWG fans — and a way to include a mystery entrant in BOLA.

Could it be 2012 winner Adam Cole? 2013 winner Kyle O’Reilly? 2014 runner-up Johnny Gargano?

We’ll find out when reports start coming in* from the Battle of Los Angeles on Jan. 29 & 30 in, where else, L.A.!