The ROH World title is sticking with GCW, and heading to Hammerstein

While we wait for Ring of Honor to return in some form next spring, reigning ROH World champion Jonathan Gresham is keeping the brand alive in Game Changer Wrestling.

Gresham defended the belt in a Pure Rules match against AJ Gray at GCW’s Blood on the Hills last Friday (Dec. 17). It was also on that show that his next challenger emerged.

Blake Christian — who was briefly known as Trey Baxter in WWE — defeated his frequent tag partner and rival Alex Zayne — who for a short time was NXT and 205 Live’s Ari Sterling. Then he challenged Gresham to a match at GCW’s sold out Hammerstein Ballroom debut on Jan. 23.

Last night, Game Changer released a video confirming the match for The WRLD on GCW.

*BREAKING*



The first match has been confirmed for #TheWrldOnGCW:



*ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP*



JONATHAN GRESHAM

vs

BLAKE CHRISTIAN



January 23rd

Hammerstein Ballroom pic.twitter.com/QXHJLluCku — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 21, 2021

This is the first match booked for next month in Manhattan, but Eddie Kingston and The Briscoes are also confirmed for the show. Despite “quitting” GCW at Blood on the Hills, Matt Cardona told Rasslin’s Brandon F. Walker he’s “planning a WrestleMania entrance” for The WRLD on GCW.