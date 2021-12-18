Chelsea Green takes another headshot from her fiancé at GCW Blood on the Hills

Ring of Honor may be on hiatus, but their World champion is a fighting one. Jonathan Gresham, who won the vacant belt at the last ROH show for the foreseeable future — last Saturday’s Final Battle — defending it under Pure Rules* at Game Changer Wrestling’s Blood on the Hills show in Los Angeles last night (Dec. 17).
Gresham defeating AJ Gray was a highlight of the PPV that streamed from the Ukrainian Cultural Center, but it wasn’t the only one.
Gresham over AJ with the Jim Jones-Freddie Gibbs right hands. #GCWBlood pic.twitter.com/B9p4zD3Mt0— Fidel Sasstro (@Sempervive) December 18, 2021
While we’re waiting for the next move in their rivalry with FTR, The Briscoes successfully defended the GCW Tag titles against PCO & the allegedly AEW-bound Brody King.
Damn!! #GCWBlood is sheer insanity!! pic.twitter.com/QOOLt9KqNc— del james (@deljamesgang) December 18, 2021
And the wildly entertaining Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green vs. BUSSY (QWI Top 10 finishers Effy & Allie Katch) feud ended with Green taking another weapon shot to the head thanks to her fiancé’s bumbling...
Christmas must’ve came early bc that match was a gift!— Jordan Cassel (@jordanw_s) December 18, 2021
#GCWBlood pic.twitter.com/IIkFYT09BY
...and with the heel duo “quitting” GCW.
.@ImChelseaGreen & I have quit @GCWrestling_!!! #GCWBlood pic.twitter.com/qex1DD7Cug— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) December 18, 2021
And that’s without even getting into the main event, where Atticus Cogar beat Jordan Oliver in a Barbed Wire Ropes Deathmatch!
FIRE the damn Fire just burn my forearm hair you could feel the heat. Two crazy people in @Atticus_Cogar and @TheJordanOIiver #GCWBlood pic.twitter.com/X31WcFphQF— José (@mcjoerules) December 18, 2021
.@Atticus_Cogar with an air raid crash through a pane of glass!#GCWBlood @GCWrestling_— Rob (@HeyyImRob) December 18, 2021
▶️https://t.co/69Gi9ZjfH9 pic.twitter.com/D1esy1f7DU
Full results:
- Ninja Mack def. Arez, Gringo Loco, Jack Cartwheel, Jimmy Lloyd & Matt Vandagriff
- The Briscoes def. Brody King & PCO to retain the GCW Tag titles, pinning King after Froggy Bow and the Jay Driller
- Tony Deppen def. Nick Wayne via pinfall
- BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy) def. Chelsea Green & Matt Cardona via pinfall after Katch piledrives both Cardonas
- Jonathan Gresham def. AJ Gray via referee stoppage with the Octopus hold to retain the ROH World title
- Blake Christian def. Alex Zayne via pinfall, then challenges Gresham for The Wrld on GCW at Hammerstein Ballroom
- Jacob Fatu vs. Matthew Justice ended in a no contest after things break down when Fatu & Juicy Finau attack the injured Starboy Charlie and Charlie’s mother gets involved
- Atticus Cogar def. Jordan Oliver via pinfall in a No Ropes Barbed Wire Death Match after hitting him with Brain Hemorrhage onto a barbed wire-covered chair
Blood on the Hills is still available to stream on Fite.
* Three rope breaks per wrestler, then they can’t stop submissions or pinfalls; no closed fist strikes; 20 count for wrestler(s) on the floor; outside interference results in “termination” for interfering party; title can change hands on countout or disqualification.
