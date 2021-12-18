Chelsea Green takes another headshot from her fiancé at GCW Blood on the Hills

Ring of Honor may be on hiatus, but their World champion is a fighting one. Jonathan Gresham, who won the vacant belt at the last ROH show for the foreseeable future — last Saturday’s Final Battle — defending it under Pure Rules* at Game Changer Wrestling’s Blood on the Hills show in Los Angeles last night (Dec. 17).

Gresham defeating AJ Gray was a highlight of the PPV that streamed from the Ukrainian Cultural Center, but it wasn’t the only one.

Gresham over AJ with the Jim Jones-Freddie Gibbs right hands. #GCWBlood pic.twitter.com/B9p4zD3Mt0 — Fidel Sasstro (@Sempervive) December 18, 2021

While we’re waiting for the next move in their rivalry with FTR, The Briscoes successfully defended the GCW Tag titles against PCO & the allegedly AEW-bound Brody King.

And the wildly entertaining Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green vs. BUSSY (QWI Top 10 finishers Effy & Allie Katch) feud ended with Green taking another weapon shot to the head thanks to her fiancé’s bumbling...

Christmas must’ve came early bc that match was a gift!





#GCWBlood pic.twitter.com/IIkFYT09BY — Jordan Cassel (@jordanw_s) December 18, 2021

...and with the heel duo “quitting” GCW.

And that’s without even getting into the main event, where Atticus Cogar beat Jordan Oliver in a Barbed Wire Ropes Deathmatch!

FIRE the damn Fire just burn my forearm hair you could feel the heat. Two crazy people in @Atticus_Cogar and @TheJordanOIiver #GCWBlood pic.twitter.com/X31WcFphQF — José (@mcjoerules) December 18, 2021

Full results:

- Ninja Mack def. Arez, Gringo Loco, Jack Cartwheel, Jimmy Lloyd & Matt Vandagriff - The Briscoes def. Brody King & PCO to retain the GCW Tag titles, pinning King after Froggy Bow and the Jay Driller - Tony Deppen def. Nick Wayne via pinfall - BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy) def. Chelsea Green & Matt Cardona via pinfall after Katch piledrives both Cardonas - Jonathan Gresham def. AJ Gray via referee stoppage with the Octopus hold to retain the ROH World title - Blake Christian def. Alex Zayne via pinfall, then challenges Gresham for The Wrld on GCW at Hammerstein Ballroom - Jacob Fatu vs. Matthew Justice ended in a no contest after things break down when Fatu & Juicy Finau attack the injured Starboy Charlie and Charlie’s mother gets involved - Atticus Cogar def. Jordan Oliver via pinfall in a No Ropes Barbed Wire Death Match after hitting him with Brain Hemorrhage onto a barbed wire-covered chair

Blood on the Hills is still available to stream on Fite.