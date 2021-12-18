 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chelsea Green takes another headshot from her fiancé at GCW Blood on the Hills

By Sean Rueter
Ring of Honor may be on hiatus, but their World champion is a fighting one. Jonathan Gresham, who won the vacant belt at the last ROH show for the foreseeable future — last Saturday’s Final Battle — defending it under Pure Rules* at Game Changer Wrestling’s Blood on the Hills show in Los Angeles last night (Dec. 17).

Gresham defeating AJ Gray was a highlight of the PPV that streamed from the Ukrainian Cultural Center, but it wasn’t the only one.

While we’re waiting for the next move in their rivalry with FTR, The Briscoes successfully defended the GCW Tag titles against PCO & the allegedly AEW-bound Brody King.

And the wildly entertaining Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green vs. BUSSY (QWI Top 10 finishers Effy & Allie Katch) feud ended with Green taking another weapon shot to the head thanks to her fiancé’s bumbling...

...and with the heel duo “quitting” GCW.

And that’s without even getting into the main event, where Atticus Cogar beat Jordan Oliver in a Barbed Wire Ropes Deathmatch!

Full results:

- Ninja Mack def. Arez, Gringo Loco, Jack Cartwheel, Jimmy Lloyd & Matt Vandagriff

- The Briscoes def. Brody King & PCO to retain the GCW Tag titles, pinning King after Froggy Bow and the Jay Driller

- Tony Deppen def. Nick Wayne via pinfall

- BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy) def. Chelsea Green & Matt Cardona via pinfall after Katch piledrives both Cardonas

- Jonathan Gresham def. AJ Gray via referee stoppage with the Octopus hold to retain the ROH World title

- Blake Christian def. Alex Zayne via pinfall, then challenges Gresham for The Wrld on GCW at Hammerstein Ballroom

- Jacob Fatu vs. Matthew Justice ended in a no contest after things break down when Fatu & Juicy Finau attack the injured Starboy Charlie and Charlie’s mother gets involved

- Atticus Cogar def. Jordan Oliver via pinfall in a No Ropes Barbed Wire Death Match after hitting him with Brain Hemorrhage onto a barbed wire-covered chair

Blood on the Hills is still available to stream on Fite.

* Three rope breaks per wrestler, then they can’t stop submissions or pinfalls; no closed fist strikes; 20 count for wrestler(s) on the floor; outside interference results in “termination” for interfering party; title can change hands on countout or disqualification.

