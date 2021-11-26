GCW sells out Hammerstein as Eddie Kingston, Briscoes join the card

If it weren’t Tony Khan’s company, Game Changer Wrestling’s rise from “isn’t that the company that does Spring Break and Bloodsport?” to THE nationally recognized independent promotion would be the biggest come up of the past couple years.

GCW is writing another chapter in that story in January 2022 with a show in New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom.

Yesterday (Nov. 25), AEW star Eddie Kingston and Ring of Honor legends (and current GCW Tag champs) The Briscoes tweeted they’d be joining a line-up for Jan. 23’s The Wrld on GCW show that already included Alex Colon, Alex Zayne, Allie Katch, ASF, Atticus Cogar, Big Vin, Blake Christian, Effy, Gringo Loco, Jimmy Lloyd, Joey Janela, Jordan Oliver, Laredo Kid, Matt Cardona, Matthew Justice, Nick Wayne, Ninja Mack, and Tony Deppen.

Today, GCW announced their Hammerstein debut is a sell out.

H I S T O R Y#TheWrldOnGCW is officially:



*SOLD OUT*



The biggest crowd to ever witness wrestling in the Hammerstein Ballroom awaits.



Long. Live. GCW. pic.twitter.com/6WnQfX7bRn — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 26, 2021

Aside from the size of the crowd (upwards of 2,000 people — not bad for a fed that’s run the proverbial bingo halls in front of less than 100 fans), Hammerstein’s a historic venue that’s ECW & ROH shows over the years. The WRLD on GCW will be the first wrestling show there since New Japan ran it Sept. 2019.

Game Changer will also host the first-ever Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame Ceremony the night before the Hammerstein show. Jerry Lynn, Homicide, and Ruckus are set to be inducted on Sat., Jan. 22 at The Cutting Room in NYC.

Ready for big(ger) things from GCW in 2022?