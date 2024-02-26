TNA taping SPOILERS: Title matches set for Sacrifice, more!

After kicking off the post-Scott D’Amore era with their No Surrender event on Friday night (Feb. 23), TNA hung around in greater New Orleans for a “Bayou Blast” television taping on Saturday.

Most of the matches & segments filmed at Westwego, Louisiana’s Alario Center will air on the next few weeks of TNA’s weekly show on AXS as they build to Mar. 9’s Sacrifice PPV in Windsor, Ontario.

Here’s what happened Feb. 24, courtesy of PWInsider:

Steve Maclin def. “Speedball” Mike Bailey via pinfall

Nic Nemeth appeared via satellite from Japan and said he’ll defend his newly won IWGP Global title against Maclin at Sacrifice.

Jake Something def. Laredo Kid via pinfall

AJ Francis & Deaner def. Rich Swann & Joe Hendry

The Good Hands (John Skyler & Jason Hotch) were out with Mustafa Ali to celebrate his winning the X-Division championship. Former champ Chris Sabin crashed the party and clashed with Ali, but was done in by the numbers game until Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA came out to even the odds.

Xia Brookside vs. Tasha Steelz ended in a no contest. Knockouts champ Jordynne Grace appeared to say she’ll defend against both at Sacrifice.

Moose, Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards def. ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) & Eric Young

Jodi Threat def. Killer Kelly via pinfall

Crazzy Steve def. Rhino via pinfall

Mustafa Ali def. Kevin Knight via pinfall. The Good Hands, KUSHIDA & Chris Sabin get involved in the aftermath, then Alex Shelley showed up to help the good guys clear the ring.

Ash by Elegance squashed someone

The Time Splitters (KUSHIDA & Alex Shelley) def. The Good Hands

Josh Alexander def. Dirty Dango

Dani Luna def. Masha Slamovich

PCO def. Alan Angels

An in-ring talking segment between World champ Moose and Eric Young was cut off by The System. Moose’s group attacked EY, but Tag champs ABC made the save.

Trent Seven def. Trey Miguel

Sound like good reasons to keep up with TNA over the next couple Thursday nights? Does it add up to you buying Sacrifice next month?