Rosemary reminds the world she is a demon in a meat suit

TNA is reborn, and so are Decay. Rosemary reminded the world that she is a demon in a meat suit.

The short version of the Decay story is that Rosemary and Havok returned to the Undead Realm to find themselves, however, that exit ushered in the entrance of mimosa drinking Jessicka and adventure loving Courtney Rush. Those new characters were the identities of the bodies that Decay inhabited. At Hard to Kill, Decay returned as surprise opponents for MK Ultra to win the Knockouts tag team titles.

During the latest episode of Impact (Jan. 25, 2024), Rosemary explained the reemergence of Decay. As is often the case with TNA production in recent years, they do a great job with the visual package to embrace the oddity of the characters so it feels like demons in wrestling are a naturally accepted truth.

Rosemary mentioned how the prophecy is reborn. When Havok was defeated so easily by Masha Slamovich, she had to go back to her roots to remind herself of monster status. Jessicka and Courtney had a purpose to keep the meat suits alive until the Decay demons were ready to return.

Not only are Rosemary and Havok back on top, but TNA appears to be building toward a juicy rematch with MK Ultra.

Slamovich and Killer Kelly were caught off guard at Hard to Kill. They regrouped and returned to action on Impact against Jody Threat and Dani Luna. Even though the match was competitive, MK Ultra earned victory in an emphatic manner.

The idea of a rematch between Decay and MK Ultra is salivating. They were made to be rivals with the spirit of violence flowing strong. In another world, they could even be friends. But that won’t be the case as long as both teams have their eyes set on tag team gold.

