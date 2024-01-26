Okada returns to TNA, delivers post-match promo

Kazuchika Okada has returned to TNA. The last time the Rainmaker competed in the Impact Zone was 2011. Okada teamed with the Motor City Machine Guns to wrestle TNA world champion Moose, Eddie Edwards, and Brian Myers in a special trios main event on Thursday night’s episode of Impact (Jan. 25, 2024).

Soak in Okada’s entrance to the ring.

The match played out with Okada focused on Moose. Their first exchange favored Moose’s power and athleticism, although, Okada was a whisker away from hitting the Rainmaker ripcord lariat.

Okada entered the ring a few more times working quick tags with Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley. The System utilized heel tactics to take control, then the babyfaces rallied. That led to another showdown between Okada and Moose. Okada was on a roll with a DDT, a neckbreaker over the knee, and a flying elbow drop to Moose. Okada went for the Rainmaker again, but Moose ducked away.

In the end, the match broke down into moves all around. The Rainmaker finally hit the Rainmaker when he saved Shelley from Myers’ finisher. Shelley closed out the win with a Shellshock on Myers.

After the Impact broadcast went off the air, TNA posted an exclusive post-match promo session from the Motor City Machine Guns and Okada. The Rainmaker was cheeky on the mic. People ask him why he hates TNA, but he doesn’t hate TNA. That experience was a good thing for his career on the road to becoming the Rainmaker. Okada thanked TNA.

EXCLUSIVE: "Thank you TNA!"@rainmakerXokada addresses the crowd in Las Vegas after his return to TNA after nearly 13 years. #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/3BgUXjsdwo — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 26, 2024

TNA posted the full Okada trios match for your viewing pleasure.

What was your reaction to seeing Okada in a TNA ring one more time?