Mustafa Ali is coming to TNA

The new era of TNA is full of surprises. In recent weeks, Nic Nemeth (aka Dolph Ziggler) and Ash by Elegance (aka Dana Brooke) signed with the company, while Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada wrestled in feature bouts. The latest surprise is Mustafa Ali.

As Thursday night’s episode of Impact (Jan. 25, 2024) rolled off the air after the main event, a promo message played to reveal Ali coming to TNA.

Change, often it happens gradually over time, but sometimes it happens in a flash. TNA has recently undergone a change, gradual, years in the making, but, now it’s time for a different kind of change. One that’s immediate and ignited by the introduction of an x-factor. I’m Mustafa Ali, and I approve this message.

This video fits in line with Ali’s World Tour Campaign gimmick. He is on the move around the globe to France, NJPW, and other destinations. As Ali commented on social media, “Next stop on the #MustafaAli2024 campaign @ThisIsTNA.”

Will you be tuning in to see Mustafa Ali in TNA? Who would you like to see Ali wrestle in the Impact Zone?