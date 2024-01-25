Grizzled Young Veterans have special stipulation vs. Bullet Club’s ABC for TNA tag title challenge

The Grizzled Young Veterans came to TNA with a point to prove. The tag team of James Drake and Zack Gibson conquered Europe, and now they are in the Impact Zone to fight the best.

The Grizzled Young Veterans were hot shot into a TNA tag team title bout at Hard to Kill for four-way action against reigning champions Bullet Club’s ABC, the Rascalz, and Mike Bailey & Laredo Kid. GYV couldn’t get the job done on that evening, but at least they weren’t the ones to take the pin in defeat. ABC handled the Rascalz to win that match.

Fast forward to Thursday night’s episode of Impact (Jan. 25, 2024), and GYV sent a violent message to the champs. Chris Bey was fresh off victory over Kevin Knight when Drake and Gibson rushed the ring for a beatdown. They dumped Ace Austin with a teamwork hanging DDT, then they put down Bey on a double-team Grit Your Teeth facebreaker.

The Grizzled Young Vets are far from finished with the TNA World Tag Team Champions! @ZackGibsonGYV @JamesDrakePro #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/9tcot5egxO — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 26, 2024

Backstage, GYV explained that their mission is not complete without the gold. They won’t be waiting in line. That attack was a statement of intent. Director of Authority Santino Marella interrupted to lay down the law. ABC stormed in wanting a piece, so Santino formulated a solution. Best 2 out of 3 series! The competition starts next week.

Are you excited for the special stipulation? Which team do you predict will walk out with the TNA World Tag Team Championship when all is said and done?