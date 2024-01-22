TNA taping SPOILERS: More ex-WWE wrestlers appear, Ash by Excellence in-ring debut

Just a week after their big Hard to Kill/”Snake Eyes” weekend in Las Vegas, the promotion once again known as TNA was back in action Jan. 19-20.

Over two shows in Orlando, Florida, TNA filmed materials & segments for upcoming episodes of their weekly television show — still known as Impact Wrestling — and its streaming pre-show — now once again called Explosion.

Here’s what happened, courtesy of reports from PWInsider and Jacob Cohen:

Taped Fri., Jan. 19

Explosion

• Rhino def. Champagne Singh, then was attacked by Digital Media champion Crazzy Steve

• Jason Hotch def. Rich Swann. AJ “Dolla” Francis was on commentary, and played a role in Swann losing the match.

• Laredo Kid def. Jai Vidal

• Jake Something def. Shera

Impact

• Nic Nemeth def. Trey Miguel. The Rascalz all joined Steve Maclin to beatdown Nemeth afterward on the ramp post-match.

• Decay (Rosemary & Havok) def. Mila Moore & Savannah Gore. Not clear if Decay’s Knockouts Tag belts were on the line.

• Brian Myers def. Kevin Knight. KUSHIDA saved Knight when Myers and Eddie & Alisha Edwards surrounded him afterwards.

• Frankie Kazarian cut a promo about turning on Eric Young. He came back to save the company and tried to do that as a decent man, but now that stops. Kaz plans to be the King of Wrestling and face of TNA.

• Deaner got mic time to declare The Design dead. This also served as a segue for PCO to wheeled on stage and electrocuted back to life for his next match.

• PCO def. Deaner. Big Kon then jumped PCO and “left him for dead”

• Masha Slamovich def. Jody Threat

• Grizzled Young Vets (James Drake & Zack Gibson) def. TNA Tag champs ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) to start their best-of-three series.

• Chris Sabin def. John Skyler. This does seem to have been for Sabin’s X-Division crown.

• Alex Shelley def. Eddie Edwards. KUSHIDA & Knight came to Shelley’s aid when Myers & Edwards were about to attack him.

• Zachary Wentz def. “Speedball” Mike Bailey. Wentz & Trey Miguel jumped Bailey afterwards. Maclin joined in the fun until Nemeth and Trent Seven showed up to run the heels off.

• Josh Alexander def. Alan Angels. A masked man came out of the seats to attack Alexander, revealing himself to be Simon Gotch, formerly current TNA announcer Matthew “Aiden English” Rehwoldt’s partner in WWE’s Vaudevillains tag team. Gotch wrestled one match as “Ryan Drago” in TNA back in 2006.

• TNA World champion Moose def. KUSHIDA. The Edwards & Myers showed up to celebrate with the champ. Shelley & Knight joined KUSHIDA for a brawl.

• Steve Maclin (w/ The Rascalz) def. Trent Seven (w/Mike Bailey)

• Jordynne Grace & Trinity def. Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans

Taped Sat., Jan. 20

Explosion

• Trent Seven def. Shera.

• John Skyler def. Rich Swann. Francis was on commentary again, this time attacking Jason Hotch while Skyler finished Swann.

• Mike Bailey def. Jai Vidal.

• Dirty Dango (w/John E. Bravo & Oleg Prudius) def. Laredo Kid

Impact

• Big Kon def. Richard Adonis & Ori Gold in a handicap match. Kon kept assaulting his opponents after the bell, prompting a save from PCO.

• Tasha Steelz def. Xia Brookside

• Frankie Kazarian def. Jake Something

• Jordynne Grace def. Savannah Evans. Gisele Shaw took out the champ with her Ultimate Z afterwards, AND turned on Evans taking her out as well.

• ABC def. The Grizzled Young Veterans to even their best-of-three at one win a piece

• TNA Digital Media Champion Crazzy Steve def. Rhino

• Joe Hendry def. Deaner, then debuted his new video set to the tune of AJ Styles’ TNA theme

• Dani Luna def. Killer Kelly. Kelly & Masha Slamovich attacked Luna & Jody Threat afterwards. Decay ran in to chase MK Ultra off.

• Chris Sabin def. Jason Hotch. Then John Skyler cut a promo about taking the X-Division title from Chris Sabin at Sacrifice

• Simon Gotch def. Jack Price. Josh Alexander was on commentary for this, with Gotch taunting him from the ring while working over Price. The two had a face-to-face segment after the bell.

• Kazarian told EY that he’ll pick the time for their match, but in the interim Young can fight the ghosts of his past. He brought out EY’s former Sanity teammate Big Damo (aka Killian Dain) so the old WWE co-workers could do just that.

• Eric Young def. Big Damo

• Ash by Elegance defeated Savannah Thorne.

• The System (Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards & Moose def. Alex Shelley, KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight