TNA updates Trinity’s schedule with a title shot rematch & more

With rumors of Trinity on WWE’s radar to return, speculation increased when she lost the Knockouts Championship to Jordynne Grace at Hard to Kill on January 13. It turns out that match won’t be the end of the line for Trinity in TNA.

Trinity appeared on the latest episode of Impact to declare her intention on cashing in her contractual rematch, and she wants that bout for next week. This contest was filmed on January 14. It will air across television screens on Thursday, January 25.

.@TheTrinity_Fatu gave @JordynneGrace credit where it's due but also let her know she invokes her rematch clause NEXT WEEK on #TNAiMPACT! pic.twitter.com/IycDU19AyF — TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 19, 2024

If you think that championship rematch will be Trinity’s final match in TNA, think again. The company announced that Trinity will be in action against Gisele Shaw at the TV taping on Friday, January 19 in Orlando, FL.

Without peaking at TNA spoilers, there are a few ways this match could be justified. The easiest logic would be Trinity winning back the belt, then Shaw cashes in her title match prize from winning the Ultimate X match at Hard to Kill. Another option could be Trinity going down in defeat to Grace again, trash talking ensues with Shaw, then an encouragement for the Quintessential Diva to put her money where her mouth is. Whatever the case, a final match with Shaw would make sense as a way for Trinity to put over a rising star on her way out the door.

Of course, this is based on if the rumored WWE speculation is actually true. Time will tell how it plays out.

One thing we know for certain is TNA’s advertised lineup for next week’s episode of Impact on January 25. The featured matches include:

Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Trinity

Motor City Machine Guns & Okada vs. Moose, Eddie Edwards, & Brian Myers

Nic Nemeth in-ring debut vs. Zachary Wentz

Do you believe this is the end for Trinity in TNA?