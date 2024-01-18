We don’t often give TNA the preview coverage, but special cases call for special treatment. Consider this a public service announcement that the rematch between Josh Alexander and Will Ospreay will air Thursday night (Jan. 18, 2024) on Impact television. The show will also feature Nic Nemeth (aka Dolph Ziggler) on the mic after his surprise appearance at Hard to Kill.

Alexander and Ospreay put on a Match of the Year contender when they collided in an Impact ring last year. Now, they are set to run it back in a TNA ring. Ospreay won round one, Alexander will try to even the score in round two, and that’s all the information needed to catch up on the loop. This is more about watching two of the best in the world ply their craft in a super fight.

Enjoy video of Alexander versus Ospreay from last year to get in the mood for the rematch.

The arrival of Nic Nemeth to TNA is the second piece of business that has the wrestling world buzzing. He made a statement by stealing the spotlight from Moose after winning the TNA World Championship at Hard to Kill.

Nemeth will speak his mind for the first time in TNA.

The advertised lineup for TNA Impact (Jan. 18) includes:

Josh Alexander vs. Will Ospreay

Nic Nemeth speaks

Tasha Steelz vs. Xia Brookside

X-Division Scramble: Kushida, Trey Miguel, Laredo Kid, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Hijo del Vikingo, Jake Something

Eric Young & Frankie Kazarian vs. Grizzled Young Vets

TNA Impact can be viewed through a variety of ways. The show airs on cable for AXS TV at 8 pm ET (channel finder). TNA also offers Impact starting at 8:30 pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders. The TNA+ service has fresh Impact episodes at 10 pm ET.

If you haven’t been monitoring current storylines in TNA, don’t worry. This is the perfect time to jump aboard. The product pretty much took a vacation the past six weeks or so as the company transitioned from Impact to a new era TNA. Storylines didn’t kick up again until Hard to Kill this past weekend, so it should be easy enough for fresh eyes to follow along.

The current champion list includes:

TNA World Championship: Moose

Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace

X-Division Championship: Chris Sabin

TNA World Tag Team Championship: Ace Austin & Chris Bey (Bullet Club’s ABC)

Knockouts Tag Team Championship: Rosemary & Havok (Decay)

TNA Digital Media Championship: Crazzy Steve

Moose knocked off Alex Shelley to win the world title. A rematch could be in the works, along with Nemeth looming large. Grace took out Trinity to win gold. Gisele Shaw was victorious in the Knockouts Ultimate X match, and the prize is to call her shot at the women’s title. Sabin resumes control of the X-Division as a ten-time champion. Ace and Bey are too sweet as tag champs. Rosemary and Havok made a surprise return from the Undead Realm to dethrone Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly. Decay pal Crazzy Steve got the better of Tommy Dreamer with hardcore violence to win the internet belt.

Does TNA have your attention to tune in this Thursday night?