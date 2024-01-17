TNA adds depth to Knockouts division with latest signing

The Knockouts division is thriving in TNA, but it never hurts to add more depth. The latest signing made her debut at Hard to Kill, and she impressed enough to earn a return. Xia Brookside is officially a member of the TNA roster.

Brookside hails from Liverpool, England. The second-generation wrestler is the daughter of Robbie Brookside and spent a few years in NXT UK as well as competing in the WWE Mae Young Classic. The Angel of the Ring arrived in TNA for the Knockouts Ultimate X match.

After making her debut in the Knockouts Ultimate X match at #HardToKill, it has been revealed that @XiaBrookside has signed a contract with TNA Wrestling!



Read more: https://t.co/J36eoqpUqB pic.twitter.com/rlogc7KcTj — TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 15, 2024

Here is a glimpse of Brookside in action.

Brookside came up short at the PPV, but she’s jumping into the deep end for her first singles match in TNA. The 25-year-old wrestles former champion Tasha Steelz on Impact television. That match airs Thursday night (Jan. 18, 2024).

Do you like the addition of Xia Brookside to the TNA Knockouts division? Where do you see her in the pecking order?