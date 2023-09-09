Mike Tenay & Don West are the newest members of the Impact Hall of Fame

Impact opened the doors to their Hall of Fame for two new members. Mike Tenay and Don West will take their place among TNA/Impact legends. The happy news was revealed during Sept. 8’s Victory Road special event (still available to stream on Fite).

The poetic announcement video described Tenay and West as the voices linked to the soundtrack of Impact Wrestling.

The foundation of any great song is the melody. The melody allows you to feel. It transcends all boundaries. It is what unites us all. They are the voices forever linked as the soundtrack to Impact Wrestling. “The Professor” Mike Tenay, the colorful and outlandish Don West.

Tenay handled play-by-play for the company from 2002 to 2015. West was Tenay’s color commentary partner until 2009, but he remained there in other roles, such as a heel manager. Sadly, West will be inducted posthumously. West died in 2022 from cancer.

Impact will hold the official induction ceremony at Bound For Glory on October 21. Tenay and West will join Sting, Kurt Angle, Team 3D, Jeff Jarrett, Earl Hebner, Gail Kim, Abyss, Ken Shamrock, Awesome Kong, and Raven in the Hall of Fame.

What are your favorite memories from the commentary duo of Mike Tenay and Don West?