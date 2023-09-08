Trinity slammed through table by Eddie Edwards in Knockouts Championship contract signing

Trinity is scheduled to defend the Knockouts Championship against Alisha Edwards at Victory Road on Friday, September 8. It won’t be a simple one-on-one matchup. Trinity will have eyes spying in all directions, because Eddie Edwards will be ringside to support his wife. Eddie gave Trinity a taste of what could happen when he slammed her through a table during the contract signing for the title bout.

Trinity and Alisha graced the ring during Impact Wrestling (Sep. 7, 2023) to sign the paperwork. Alisha entered with confidence sipping an alcoholic beverage as a pre-celebration. Trinity entered with the glow. Alisha spoke first. Everyone thought she was just a champion’s wife, but things are changing. Alisha earned her shot winning a battle royal, and she proclaimed that we are looking at the next champ. Contract signed.

Over to Trinity. She signed the contract without speaking. Alisha took this as an insult. Words were exchanged. Alisha accused Trinity of being jealous, because her man (Jimmy Uso) won’t be ringside for support even if he wanted to. Meanwhile, Alisha will have Eddie by her side.

Tensions fired up when Trinity told Eddie to pipe down and fall back. She also referenced him as Mr. Alisha. That’s when Alisha threw her drink in Trinity’s face. Alisha leaned over the table talking shit, so Trinity walloped a head kick. Trinity pulled Alisha over the table and pounded punches. Director of Authority Santino Marella held back Eddie to let the Knockouts handle business on their own.

When Trinity set up a table for some powerbomb action, Eddie broke free to save his wife. Eddie did the unthinkable, at orders from Alisha, and hit a blue thunder bomb to Trinity through the table. Alisha stood tall with the title before Frankie Kazarian ran in for the save.

Well, damn. That was an effective segment to draw excitement into the Knockouts title match at Victory Road. On paper, Trinity should be able to earn an easy win. However, the presence of Eddie changes things. Shenanigans should be afoot to give Alisha a chance. It’s too bad Jimmy Uso will likely be occupied with WWE, but there is a family member who could be free on Friday evening. There has been no tease for this, however, it would be pretty cool if Rikishi was in the house to help his daughter-in-law.

The full lineup for Victory Road on Friday, September 8 includes:

Impact World Tag Team Championship: Rascalz (c) vs. Motor City Machine Guns

Knockouts Championship: Trinity (c) vs. Alisha Edwards

X-Division Championship: Lio Rush (c) vs. Kushida

Impact Digital Media Championship in title vs. career: Kenny King (c) vs. Tommy Dreamer

Knockouts tag Team Championship: MK Ultra (Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly) (c) vs. Shawntourage (Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans)

Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace

Anything Goes: Bully Ray vs. PCO

Crazzy Steve vs. Black Taurus

Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs. Moose & Brian Myers (pre-show)

Alan Angels open challenge (pre-show)

Victory Road will be available for viewing through IMPACT Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and Fite TV.

Did that contract signing segment increase your interest in the Knockouts Championship bout?