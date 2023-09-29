Mickie James calls her shot at Trinity for the Knockouts Championship at Impact Bound For Glory PPV

Mickie James begins her quest to win the Knockouts Championship for the sixth time. She ended her last reign by relinquishing the title due to injury. Now, Hardcore Country is back to collect the belt she never lost.

James has a tough challenge ahead in the form of current champion Trinity. Impact made that match official for Bound For Glory on October 21.

BREAKING: @TheTrinity_Fatu will defend the Knockouts World Championship against @MickieJames on October 21 at #BoundForGlory LIVE on PPV from Cicero Stadium in Chicago!



Trinity was in action against Gisele Shaw for the main event of Thursday night’s Impact Wrestling episode (Sep. 28, 2023). Trinity styled early, but the Quintessential Diva gained control by swinging the champ into the ring steps.

Trinity rallied in the end with assistance from Shaw’s flunkies backfiring on their interference attempt. Savannah Evans distracted the referee, and Jai Vidal turned his back to reach out for a trip. One problem though. Trinity reversed position to send Shaw into the ropes. Vidal blindly tripped his queen. Trinity pounced for the Starstruck submission to win.

After the match, the Shawntourage teamed up on Trinity. Mickie James ran in for the save. James explained that it was an honor to stand next to Trinity in tag team competition on Impact 1,000. Seeing Trinity win the Knockouts Championship filled James’ heart with joy. They will always be friends. However, James has the right to call her shot at the title she never lost. James invoked the championship match for Bound For Glory.

The Bound For Glory lineup on October 21 currently includes:

Call Your Shot Gauntlet: Winner earns the right for a shot at any title at any time

Winner earns the right for a shot at any title at any time Impact Hall of Fame: Mike Tenay & Don West inducted by Scott D’Amore, Traci Brooks inducted by Gail Kim

Are you rooting for Mickie James or Trinity to walk out of Bound For Glory with the Knockouts Championship?