Chris Sabin booked for dream match at Impact Bound For Glory PPV

Dream match alert!

Chris Sabin has been around the block several times in his illustrious career. You would think he’s already faced all the top stars in singles bouts where circumstances permit talent sharing between promotions. Not so fast. A challenger from NJPW has emerged for a first-time matchup with an eye on the X-Division Championship.

KENTA!

BREAKING: @SuperChrisSabin will defend the X-Division Championship against @KENTAG2S on October 21 at #BoundForGlory LIVE on PPV from Cicero Stadium in Chicago!



Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/uTGl487iB2

Sabin versus Kenta is worthy for dream match hype. They’ve only shared the ring once before in trios action when Kenta led the Bullet Club in victory over Time Machine at Impact No Surrender. This upcoming bout was booked for the X-Division Championship at Bound For Glory on October 21.

Sabin had business to handle before that surprise announcement took place. Alan Angels cashed in his Ultimate X prize for a title shot on the latest episode of Impact Wrestling (Sep. 28, 2023).

Angels was persistent in sticking to smart strategy to work the left arm. When Sabin reached the ropes to break a submission attempt, Angels’ frustration boiled over. He grabbed the title belt with intent as a weapon. When the referee snatched the foreign object away, Angels improvised to strike for a low blow. Angels unleashed a vicious spinning head kick, but Sabin kicked out on the cover.

Angels tried to finish with a flying splash, however, Sabin rolled away. Angels went splat on the mat, and Sabin rallied for the Cradle Shock to win.

After the match, Impact played a highlight reel of Kenta to reveal his intentions on targeting Sabin and the X-Division Championship at Bound For Glory.

What’s your excitement level for Chris Sabin versus Kenta at Bound For Glory? Who are you picking to win this dream match?