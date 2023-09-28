Trey Miguel and his fiancée were sent ‘spiraling into a pole’ in a hit-and-run incident

Impact Wrestling star Trey Miguel posted the following message on social media last night, indicating that he and his fiancée were involved in a hit-and-run incident in Florida:

Was involved in a hit and run tonight that sent my fiancée and I into a pole on the Florida turnpike. The Ford F150 hit a car that hit us and sent us spiraling into a pole before fleeing. No reports from witnesses have been made. Such good people we live amongst. 10 cars, 0 eyes — Trey Miguel (@TheTreyMiguel) September 28, 2023

Earlier this year, Miguel got engaged to wrestler Ashley D’Amboise, who has been featured on multiple AEW shows like Rampage, Dark, and Dark: Elevation. According to Trey’s own words, the hit-and-run incident sent their car crashing into a pole. He doesn’t talk about any potential injuries suffered in the collision, but does express frustration over the absence of witness reports on the scary incident.

We’ll bring you more as we have it, Cagesiders.