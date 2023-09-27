Impact announces the return of two fan-favorite events

Impact has a treat in store with two special events that have earned a spot in the hearts of fans.

First up is the announcement of Gut Check. Impact is executing the talent search during their tour in the UK in October.

BREAKING: IMPACT Wrestling is looking for the next pro wrestling stars as two Gut Check tryout events are confirmed in conjunction with the upcoming UK Invasion Tour in Glasgow and Coventry.



FULL DETAILS: https://t.co/J0vWfYUOsQ pic.twitter.com/5PLVtOEiRo — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 26, 2023

Gut Check tryout events are scheduled for October 25 in Glasgow and October 29 in Coventry. Judges will be Scott D’Amore, Gail Kim, and Joe Hendry. The winner earns a developmental contract with Impact and training at the Can-Am Dojo in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

Gut Check is Impact’s method to find diamonds in the rough as tomorrow’s stars. The original format was a singles match on TV with three judges determining that young wrestler’s fate of joining the roster. The winners list didn’t pan out all that well, but it is fun to look back at with talent such as Dexter Lumis when he was energetic Sam Shaw in his debut.

The next version of Gut Check was a one-night tournament won by Tevita Fifita, who is now known as Tanga Loa in NJPW. The current Gut Check is less of a TV product and more of a traditional tryout system. Jason Hotch and Jack Price were last year’s winners in 2022.

The second special event to return is the IPWF Throwback Throwdown, which will be taped on November 11 in Toronto and air on TV at a later date. The Impact Provincial Wrestling Federation is their fantasy throwback gimmick to the 1980s.

BREAKING: Throwback Throwdown 4 is set for Saturday, November 11 in Toronto featuring the popular, over-the-top stars of the 1980s from the IMPACT Provincial Wrestling Federation (IPWF). The IPWF action will air on IMPACT Wrestling’s flagship weekly TV show, Impact!, airing every… pic.twitter.com/w6q0vQNhGL — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 26, 2023

Here is a glimpse from the original Throwback Throwdown in 2019.

IPWF legends announced to appear at Throwback Throwdown 4 include Colt McCoy (Eddie Edwards), Tim Burr (Josh Alexander), DJ2Large (Moose), “Rough Rider” Georgia Cobb (Jordynne Grace), Rapid Delivery Pete (Rich Swann), Rip Rayzor (Ace Austin) with Rusty Iron (Gia Miller), and more.

Are you looking forward to Gut Check and IPWF Throwback Throwdown?