Impact continued the celebration for part two of their 1,000th episode of television on Thursday night (Sep. 21, 2023). The Knockouts division seized the main event with Gail Kim and Awesome Kong stealing the show, America’s Most Wanted had one more round in them, the Feast or Fired briefcases were revealed, Josh Alexander called his shot at Alex Shelley for the world championship, and more.

Let’s groove through the show from start to finish.

Ultimate X won by Alan Angels. Winner earned a shot at the X-Division Championship. The field included Rich Swann, Mike Bailey, Zachary Wentz, Samuray del Sol, and Ace Austin. Down the stretch, Wentz eliminated the competition by spraying paint into the eyes of Swann, Samuray, and Ace. Bailey kicked Wentz off the Ultimate X ropes. Angels struck Bailey in the groin on the Ultimate X ropes to clear the path to victory. Angels called his shot at Chris Sabin for the title next week. (Full details here.)

Jake Something defeated Dirty Dango. This match was given the old school Fox Box treatment with Chase Stevens as judge. Alpha Bravo created a distraction, but he accidentally hit Dango. Jake pounced to finish with a swinging side slam.

Steve Maclin was angry about Rhino’s attack from last week. He plans to finish the job ending Rhino’s career. Rhino ran in to spear Maclin into production crates. Rhino doesn’t care about consequences. He will have his revenge on Maclin.

James Storm, Chris Harris, Eric Young, & Scott D’Amore defeated Kenny King, Sheldon Jean, Deaner, & Kon. This segment started as a singles match between Young and King. Jean interfered, so Shark Boy acted as deputy director of authority to make a tag match with D’Amore as Young’s partner. Deaner and Kon interfered, so Shark Boy added America’s Most Wanted to make it an 8-man match. The good guys prevailed blasting moves on Jean. A facebreaker from Storm, a Sky High spinebuster from D’Amore, and a piledriver from Young earned the win. (Full details here.)

Team 3D had a victory speech from last week’s triumphant return. Brother Ray would have no other place than Impact to do this reunion. Brother Devon thanked the fans. Because of the Impact faithful, he wanted to come back to testify.

Feast of Fired results revealed. Crazzy Steve opened his case to receive a Digital Media title shot. Moose received a world title shot. Chris Bey was granted a tag title shot. Yuya Uemura had the pink slip to get fired. Impact will have a goodbye ceremony for Yuya next week. (Full details here.)

Josh Alexander defeated Trey Miguel. Zachary Wentz was ringside to interfere. Alex Shelley ran in to bop Wentz with the world title belt. That allowed Alexander a clear path to finish Trey with a C4 spike piledriver. Afterward, Alexander wanted his shot at Shelley and the Impact World Championship at Bound For Glory. Impact made it official. (Full details here.)

Mike Bailey has a date with Will Ospreay at Bound For Glory. Jonathan Gresham offered advice as a former world champion. The gamesmanship between the two resulted in Bailey proposing a match against Gresham next week. Gresham rolled his eyes and agreed to the challenge.

John Skyler approached the Rascalz seeking a tag title shot to honor the agreement of watching their backs. ABC interrupted with Chris Bey gloating about their future shot. Skyler stepped to the Bullet Club duo, but the Rascals left him hanging.

Gail Kim, Jordynne Grace, Trinity, Awesome Kong with Raisha Saeed, & Mickie James defeated Angelina Love with Velvet Sky, Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans, Deonna Purrazzo, & Tasha Steelz. Knockouts took center stage for the main event. Kim and Kong stole the show with signature moves as a blast from the past. Kim took down the masses with a flying crossbody on the outside. Kong won the bout on an Implant Buster to Shaw. Afterward, the Beautiful People bagged Jai Vidal, and Mickie James had eyes for Trinity’s Knockouts Championship. (Full details here.)

Impact 1000, Part 2: Knockouts Boogaloo was a fun cap to the celebration. Gail Kim showed she still has the skills that made her great. Kong’s mobility seemed a little stiff, but they worked around it for her to focus on unloading power moves. The 8-man tag was enjoyable with the legends nostalgia working well for America’s Most Wanted and Scott D’Amore. Impact also set the road for moving forward with title pictures crystalizing and grudge matches firing. Overall, it was a nice blend of showcasing the past and the present.

Share your thoughts on part two of the 1,000th episode of Impact’s television program.