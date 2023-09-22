Awesome Kong & Gail Kim steal the show in Impact return for biggest Knockouts match of all-time

Impact closed the 1,000th television episode celebration with what they described as the biggest Knockouts match of all-time. It was a mix of past legends and current stars when Angelina Love with Velvet Sky, Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans, Deonna Purrazzo, & Tasha Steelz wrestled Gail Kim, Jordynne Grace, Trinity, Awesome Kong with Raisha Saeed, & Mickie James. In the end, Kong and Kim shined bright to steal the show.

Each participant received their own introduction for the marquee match. The Beautiful People let the pigeons loose for their classic TNA entrance.

The match played out leading to a hot tag for Kim to run wild. The seven-time Knockouts champ delivered shoulder tackles, clotheslines, and a rope-walking tijeras takedown. The fans chanted, “You still got it!” Kim’s momentum was slowed on a nasty bump when Sky pulled her legs off the apron.

The bad girls isolated Kim until it was time to unleash Kong on the hot tag. Kong cleaned house in an awesome manner.

The match broke down into moves all around. Bodies stacked up on the outside. Kim took flight for a leaping crossbody onto the pile below.

With all those Knockouts down on the outside, the finish was between Kong and Shaw. The Quintessential Diva backed into the wall of Kong and immediately knew shit was about to hit the fan. Kong clobbered strikes, a spinning backfist, a chokeslam, and finished with the Implant Buster for victory.

After the match, Jai Vidal argued with the Beautiful People, so they slapped a paper bag over his head.

During the celebration, Mickie James flashed jealous eyes at the Knockouts Championship held by Trinity. Could that be a sign of things to come at the Bound for Glory PPV?

Impact posted the full match for your viewing pleasure.

What was your favorite moment from the biggest Knockouts match of all-time?