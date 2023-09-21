Impact Bound for Glory PPV main event announced, Will Ospreay’s opponent revealed

Impact’s next PPV offering is Bound for Glory on October 21 in Chicago, IL. A pair of high-profile bouts were announced with the world championship main event and the reveal of Will Ospreay’s opponent.

Alex Shelley will defend the Impact World Championship against Josh Alexander in the main event. Alexander is competing for the title he never lost after vacating due to injury.

This match came about when Alexander demanded his turn at Bound for Glory. Since Alexander is the longest reigning world champion in the company’s history, Impact was obliged to listen. That is the biggest match Impact could make right now on their biggest show of the year.

On the undercard, Will Ospreay is moonlighting from NJPW. “The Ariel Assassin” will be wrestling “Speedball” Mike Bailey. That bout is going to be electric.

Impact originally booked that matchup earlier this year for Multiverse United: Only The STRONG Survive, but the injury bug bit Ospreay to put the kibosh on that idea. Thankfully, Impact and NJPW were able to work together to deliver this gem at a later date.

